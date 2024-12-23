KYUHYUN enthralls fans with his colorful Seoul concerts, marks beginning of 'COLORS' Asia tour

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYUHYUN signaled the start of his "COLORS" Asia tour with his three-day Seoul concert series from Dec. 20-22, mesmerizing fans with his prism-like musical universe.

KYUHYUN, represented by Antenna, performed at the Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, kicking off the tour that commemorates the 10th anniversary of his solo debut. Tickets for the Seoul shows sold out as soon as they went on sale, proving KYUHYUN's unfading popularity.

Singer KYUHYUN / Courtesy of Antenna

After opening the shows with the January release, "Restart," KYUHYUN commanded the stage with his hits including, "Together," "Journey," "Time with you," and "Last Poem," seamlessly alternating between refreshing and cozy vibes. He then serenaded the audience with a series of songs that had been featured as soundtracks for various dramas, before captivating them with "Nights Without You," a dramatic track reminiscent of a musical number.

KYUHYUN did not forget to get his fans into the Christmas spirit as well. By singing the carols, "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" and "Last Christmas," the singer created indelible memories for his fans, even stepping off the stage to interact with people on the second and third floors.

The festive mood reached its peak when KYUHYUN, the youngest member of K-pop boy group Super Junior, performed "Bring It On" to show off his rapping and dancing skills and belted out his group's mega-hits. The fans also went wild when he crooned the five ballads they had voted as KYUHYUN's best songs.

Other crown jewels of KYUHYUN's concerts included his performances of tunes from his first full-length album, "COLORS," including its lead track, "Unending Days." He then wowed the audience with well-known hits such as, "Dreaming" and "At Gwanghwamun," before concluding the shows with "Wishes," a dramatic song about hope.

Like the name of his tour, "COLORS," KYUHYUN unfolded his prism-like musical universe during his Seoul shows, delivering high-quality performances across diverse genres ranging from ballads to dance. He not only reflected on his musical journey so far but also hinted at the musical spectrum that will keep expanding in the coming days.

KYUHYUN will continue his tour in 2025, performing in Kaohsiung (Jan. 4), Hong Kong (Jan. 25), Jakarta (Feb. 8), Taipei (Feb. 22), Yokohama (March 5-6), Bangkok (March 15), Macau (March 22) and Manila (Apr. 5).

