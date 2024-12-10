Kyuhyun's 1st full-length album 'COLORS' enjoys global chart success

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyuhyun's first full-length album, "COLORS," has taken the global music scene by storm. The 10-track album, presenting his expansive and vibrant musical palette, has reached the No. 1 spot on multiple global charts, capturing the hearts of numerous listeners.

Singer Kyuhyun / Courtesy of Antenna

"COLORS" ranked first on the iTunes top album chart in Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, Mexico, Paraguay, Singapore and Taiwan region, making it onto the top 10 list in 12 regions. It also took first place on the real-time physical album chart on Hanteo, a major music sales tracker in Korea, upon its release.

Kyuhyun's new album highlights his diverse musical spectrum, offering tunes from various genres including the pop dance song "Bring It On," the ballad "Last Poem" and the dramatic "Nights Without You," which is reminiscent of a musical number.

During a recent press conference in Seoul, Kyuhyun, represented by Antenna, revealed that he picked "Unending Days" as the lead track because of its band sound. "I have the ambition to become a singer made for the stage, so I always perform with a band," he said. "The band sound sometimes overwhelms me, so I want to sing this kind of song a lot for other people as well. If I choose such a song as a lead single, I get more opportunities to sing it in front of an audience and enjoy it together."

In this album, Kyuhyun also boasts his versatility as a singer-songwriter by including his self-composed tracks, "Prologue," and "One Spring Day." All his songs have their own defining colors, but they end up creating a prism together through Kyuhyun's mellifluous voice, providing listeners with euphoric auditory experiences.

"This year marks the 10th anniversary of my solo debut, and this means a lot to me," Kyuhyun, said. "So I came to put out a full-length album with many new tunes to make this anniversary even more meaningful. My goal was to produce an album that feels like a performance, as if I were unfolding a colorful prism."

The album's chart success has raised expectations for his much-awaited new tour, which is also titled, "COLORS." Kyuhyun is slated to start his new Asia tour in Seoul in December following the previous one held earlier this year, seeking to cover the full scope of his musical legacy and premiere the songs featured in his new album. "These days, I am working on a setlist for the upcoming Asia tour and preparing for my performances," Kyuhyun said.

After kicking off his tour at Seoul's Olympic Hall in Olympic Park on Dec. 20-22, he will continue his journey in 2025, performing in Kaohsiung (Jan. 4), Hong Kong (Jan. 25), Jakarta (Feb. 8), Taipei (Feb. 22), Yokohama (March 5-6), Bangkok (March 15), Macau (March 22) and Manila (Apr. 5). The tickets for the Hong Kong and Jakarta shows are currently on sale.

SOURCE Antenna