Lianlian DigiTech Receives Highly Commended Recognition at CorporateTreasurer Awards 2026 for Cross-border Payment Solutions

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian DigiTech has received a Highly Commended distinction in the "Cross-border Payment Solutions" category at the CorporateTreasurer Awards 2026 for its innovation in cross-border payments, extensive global service network, and end-to-end digital financial solutions. The awards were recently announced by Corporate Treasurer, a globally recognized treasury management publication. The recognition further validates Lianlian DigiTech's capabilities in delivering comprehensive cross-border payment services.

Recognized as one of the leading honors in the Asia-Pacific treasury management sector, the CorporateTreasurer Awards honor financial institutions and service providers that demonstrate outstanding achievements in treasury management, payment innovation, risk management, and related fields. The awards are widely recognized among corporate treasury professionals worldwide.

Winning the CorporateTreasurer Awards for two consecutive years demonstrates the effectiveness of Lianlian DigiTech's dual-engine strategy centered on "AI-Native + Globalization." In April 2026, Lianlian DigiTech unveiled its AI-driven strategic roadmap, announcing its transformation from a "cross-border payment expert" into an "AI-native global financial infrastructure provider." The company is accelerating the commercial deployment of AI technologies across payment services, value-added offerings, and other business areas.

Under this strategic direction, Lianlian DigiTech continues to build its AI-powered product ecosystem. Internally, the company is rebuilding its technology platform around AI agents integrated across the entire business workflow, creating a comprehensive agent framework that spans compliance and risk management, treasury management, marketing and procurement. This approach integrates AI capabilities across every stage of business operations. Externally, Lianlian DigiTech is commercializing AI technologies that have already been validated internally, launching a suite of products including Agent Wallet, Lianlian Zhishu, Open API Integration Skill, and LoopAI. These solutions help customers worldwide accelerate the digital transformation of their cross-border business operations.

At the same time, by integrating its AI-powered product ecosystem with its global service network, Lianlian DigiTech is redefining end-to-end financial solutions for customers. Backed by 69 global licenses and a service network spanning more than 200 countries and regions, the company has applied AI across key areas of fund management and global business operations, building a digital payment infrastructure that supports every stage of cross-border trade. For cross-border collections, Lianlian DigiTech utilizes its global payment network and smart routing technology to facilitate efficient settlement across multiple countries and currencies, helping businesses operating globally improve cash flow efficiency. In compliance management, its AI-powered compliance agent identifies regulatory requirements and transaction risks across markets in real time, automatically performs compliance checks, and provides timely alerts, transforming compliance from a reactive process into a proactive risk management approach. In business operations, Lianlian DigiTech has developed an AI-powered marketing agent platform that extends support across customer acquisition, campaign management, and conversion, helping businesses achieve more automated and optimized growth.

According to the latest data, Lianlian DigiTech now serves more than 13.3 million customers across a broad range of business scenarios, including cross-border e-commerce, B2B trade, cross-border B2C e-commerce, independent online stores, and service trade businesses. Powered by AI technologies, its end-to-end financial solutions deliver greater accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.

In addition, Lianlian DigiTech is accelerating the transition of AI technologies from research to large-scale commercial deployment. By integrating its cross-border payment network, AI agent `platform, and global compliance capabilities with ecosystem partners, the company is building a secure, interconnected, and open financial AI ecosystem that provides infrastructure support for the intelligent transformation of global cross-border trade.

Recently, Lianlian DigiTech entered into strategic partnerships with Visa and UnionPay International, two leading global digital payment companies, marking an important milestone in the transition of agent-based payments from technology validation to real-world applications.

Together with Visa, Lianlian DigiTech is exploring AI agent applications in areas such as procurement, digital advertising optimization, and B2B platform payments, helping build the trusted infrastructure for the next generation of commerce.

With UnionPay International, Lianlian DigiTech is focusing on two key application areas — global procurement and AI Token top-ups — while collaborating on overseas agent payment use cases, merchant network expansion, and joint AI technology innovation to create intelligent, standardized, and globally applicable payment solutions.

Lianlian DigiTech stated:

"This prestigious award not only recognizes the strength of Lianlian DigiTech's cross-border payment solutions, but also reaffirms the strategic direction of 'AI-Native + Globalization.' As the digitalization of global trade continues to accelerate, businesses are demanding greater efficiency, enhanced security, stronger compliance, and more intelligent cross-border financial management.

Lianlian DigiTech will continue to invest in AI innovation, collaborate with ecosystem partners to expand its global compliance network, and remain committed to delivering secure, efficient, and AI-powered one-stop cross-border payment solutions to businesses worldwide.

Looking ahead, Lianlian DigiTech will continue to pursue its vision of becoming an AI-native global financial infrastructure provider, built on a strong compliance foundation, powered by AI-native capabilities, and backed by a global service network. The company is committed to driving the evolution of the cross-border payment industry from connecting funds to powering intelligence, helping global trade participants benefit from the opportunities enabled by next-generation financial infrastructure.

SOURCE Lianlian DigiTech