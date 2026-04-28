Lianlian DigiTech Returns to Money20/20 Asia, Expanding Its Global Payments Ecosystem

BANGKOK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian DigiTech, a leading global provider of digital payment services, was once again invited to participate in Money20/20 Asia, one of the world's most influential fintech gatherings, held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 21 to 23. At the event, the company presented its latest developments in cross-border payment infrastructure, technology advancements, and ecosystem collaboration, offering a comprehensive view of its work to enhance global cross-border payment capabilities.

During the conference, Lianlian DigiTech announced a strategic partnership with UK-based fintech company USI Money to further strengthen its global cross-border payment network. The partnership will focus on cross-border remittance and foreign exchange services, combining both companies' technological capabilities and resources to deliver a unified payment and collection solution for global businesses. The offering is built to be efficient, secure, and cost-effective, improving fund flow efficiency and streamlining foreign exchange execution.

At the same time, Mark Ma, Head of Global Banking Partnership at LianLian Global and Bryan Jiang, General Manager Hong Kong of LianLian Global, were invited to participate in themed roundtable discussions, where they shared insights drawn from industry experience and outlined new approaches to aligning fintech innovation with the global financial system.

Looking ahead, Lianlian DigiTech will continue to build on its cross-border expertise and compliance experience to further develop its AI capabilities and deepen collaboration with global partners. The company aims to extend its role beyond payment network services into broader financial infrastructure solutions. Lianlian DigiTech remains committed to serving as a trusted platform for global financial transactions in an increasingly digital environment, enabling businesses and individuals worldwide to access faster, more efficient, and seamless cross-border financial services.

Founded in 2009 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2024 (2598.HK), Lianlian DigiTech is a China-based, globally focused digital payment company with increasingly integrated AI capabilities across its platform. Guided by its mission of "Connecting the world, Empowering global commerce," the company focuses on developing a trusted and scalable financial infrastructure through an AI-native and global strategy. As of the end of 2025, Lianlian DigiTech has built a cross-border payment network covering more than 100 countries and regions, serving over 10.4 million customers worldwide.

SOURCE Lianlian DigiTech