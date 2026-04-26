Lianlian DigiTech Returns to Money20/20 Asia to Expand Partnerships, Share Industry Trends, and Explore AI-Enabled Global Financial Infrastructure

BANGKOK, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian DigiTech, a leading global provider of digital payment services, was once again invited to participate in Money20/20 Asia, one of the world's most influential fintech gatherings, held in Bangkok, Thailand from April 21 to 23. At the event, the company presented its latest developments in cross-border payment infrastructure, technology innovation, and ecosystem collaboration, offering a comprehensive view of its work enhancing global cross-border payment capabilities.

During the conference, Lianlian DigiTech announced a strategic partnership with UK-based fintech company USI Money to further strengthen its global cross-border payment network, delivering more efficient and reliable fund flows for merchants worldwide. Shen Enguang, Co-President of Lianlian DigiTech; Mark Ma, Head of Global Banking Partnership at LianLian Global; and Bryan Jiang, General Manager Hong Kong of LianLian Global, attended the event and engaged with representatives from international financial institutions. They shared perspectives on fintech trends and global payment innovation, offering industry insight into the continued evolution of a more integrated and interoperable cross-border payments ecosystem.

Building a Borderless Payment Network with Global Partners Including USI Money

At the event, Lianlian DigiTech formalized a strategic collaboration with London-headquartered USI Money to further develop its global payment infrastructure.

The partnership will focus on cross-border remittance and foreign exchange services, combining both companies' technological capabilities and resources to deliver a one-stop payment and collection solution for global businesses. The offering is built to be efficient, secure, and cost-effective, improving overall fund flow efficiency and streamlining foreign exchange execution.

Syed Bukhari, Group Chief Business and Operating Officer at USI Money, said: "Our partnership with Lianlian will strengthen our remittance capabilities, creating greater value for our customers through broader network coverage and improved transaction performance."

Bryan Jiang, General Manager Hong Kong of LianLian Global, said: "By leveraging the complementary strengths of our ecosystem partners in technology and compliance, Lianlian will continue to scale its global payment network and improve transaction efficiency. We remain committed to enhancing financial connectivity across global financial markets and delivering more efficient and reliable cross-border payment solutions for our customers."

Founded in 2009 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2024 (2598.HK), Lianlian DigiTech is a China-based, globally focused digital payment company with increasingly integrated AI capabilities across its platform. Guided by its mission of "Connecting the world, Empowering global commerce," the company focuses on developing a trusted and scalable financial infrastructure. As of the end of 2025, Lianlian DigiTech has built a cross-border payment network covering more than 100 countries and regions, serving over 10.4 million customers worldwide.

USI Money is a foreign exchange and international remittance service provider offering tailored cross-border financial solutions for businesses and individuals. With competitive real-time exchange rates and efficient execution as its core strengths, the company delivers fast, secure, and reliable global fund transfers.

In addition, Lianlian DigiTech co-hosted a networking session with Unlimit during the event, providing a forum for industry dialogue. The session brought together a broad group of fintech partners to explore collaborative models and help foster a more connected ecosystem.

Industry Roundtables: Unlocking Layered Collaboration in AI-Driven Cross-Border Payments and Advancing Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets

At the same time, Mark Ma and Bryan Jiang were invited to the themed roundtable discussions, where they shared insights drawn from industry practice and outlined new approaches to aligning fintech innovation with the global financial system.

At the roundtable on "Fintech and Banks," Mark Ma noted that the global payment system is rapidly shifting from isolated capabilities to a layered, collaborative model. Banks continue to serve as the foundational infrastructure, responsible for clearing networks and liquidity management. Fintech firms like Lianlian, meanwhile, build on top of this foundation to deliver application-layer services for businesses, transforming complex cross-border payment channels into more accessible solutions that support a wider range of practical business scenarios. He also emphasized fintech's growing role in compliance and value creation. By embedding risk controls and verification processes into technology workflows, fintech companies can act as compliance intermediaries, improving efficiency while filtering risk and enabling banks to operate more effectively at scale. Meanwhile, insights derived from transaction data and business flows allow for more precise evaluation of small and medium-sized businesses, shifting capital allocation from experience-based decisions to data-driven approaches and improving access to financial services.

At the roundtable titled "Different Worlds, Shared Challenges: Bridging Emerging Markets," Bryan Jiang pointed out that the core of financial inclusion is shifting from scale of coverage to practical usability in everyday financial activity. The ability to serve underserved segments such as small and micro merchants and overseas workers in a sustained and reliable manner ultimately depends on continuous improvements in product design and operational capabilities. Using emerging markets as an example, Jiang explained that small and medium-sized businesses in these regions often face challenges such as difficult account setup, complex cross-border collections, high foreign exchange costs, and multi-layered tax requirements. Many existing solutions still follow traditional business-focused models, resulting in cumbersome KYB processes and lengthy review cycles that are misaligned with the asset-light, high-frequency, fast-turnover nature of these businesses. In response, Lianlian has lowered barriers to fund flows by offering local collection accounts, optimizing foreign exchange mechanisms, and improving settlement efficiency. The company has also restructured account architecture, streamlined review processes, and enhanced fund visibility, creating a more seamless and intuitive user experience that better aligns financial services with its clients' business operations and day-to-day activities.

As digital technologies increasingly integrate with the real economy, innovations in AI and blockchain are reshaping the foundations of global financial services. Lianlian DigiTech has long invested in AI capabilities, global compliance, and the growth of its international service network. Its broad licensing coverage, regulatory track record, localized service capabilities, and technical reliability have earned the trust of regulators, customers, and partners worldwide.

Looking ahead, Lianlian DigiTech will continue to build on its cross-border expertise and compliance experience to further develop its AI capabilities and deepen collaboration with global partners. The company aims to extend its role beyond payment network services into more integrated financial infrastructure solutions. Lianlian DigiTech remains committed to serving as a trusted platform for global financial transactions in an increasingly digital environment, enabling businesses and individuals worldwide to access faster, more efficient, and more seamless cross-border financial services.

SOURCE LianLian Global