LianLian Global and PAYS0 Sign Cooperation Agreement to Revolutionize Cross-Border Remittance Services for Overseas Filipino Workers

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025, Asia's premier financial technology event, LianLian Global, the cross-border payment brand of Hong Kong-listed Lianlian DigiTech, announced a strategic partnership with PAYS0, a licensed payment company in the Philippines. The two companies are collaborating to provide Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with an innovative cross-border remittance experience.

The partnership was formalized with a signing ceremony attended by Tim Shen, CEO of LianLian Global; Michele Fung, Head of LianLian Global Hong Kong; and Timothy Francis Tangkusan Yee, Director of PAYS0. As a Gold Sponsor at this year's Hong Kong FinTech Week, LianLian Global showcased its cutting-edge global payment solutions, reinforcing its leadership role in the cross-border payment industry.

Under the agreement, LianLian Global and PAYS0 will leverage their respective strengths to address the long-standing challenges faced by OFWs when remitting funds to the Philippines. By combining LianLian's global payment network and PAYS0's domestic capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver seamless, secure, efficient, and low-cost international transfers.

PAYS0 is a leading payment company in the Philippines, holding an EMI e-wallet license, and specializing in B2B payment solutions across various industries. The company's secure, compliant, and efficient payment processing services have accelerated the growth of sectors such as fintech, cross-border e-commerce, trade, government projects, and local services. PAYS0's solutions are designed to tackle challenges such as high costs, inefficiencies, and fraud risks, ensuring that remittances and other transactions are processed reliably and securely.

As the cross-border payment brand of LianLian DigiTech, LianLian Global is committed to breaking down barriers by "connecting users, connecting trade, and connecting ecosystems." With a mission to deliver secure, compliant, efficient, and low-cost global fund flows, LianLian Global has become a trusted partner for approximately 7.9 million customers worldwide.

The company leverages LianLian DigiTech's full-stack cross-border payment capabilities, including licenses in China and overseas markets. These include 66 payment licenses and qualifications, such as an MSO license in Hong Kong, an EMI license in Luxembourg, and MTL licenses across the United States. LianLian Global has built a robust infrastructure that facilitates global payments, collections, and currency exchange with unparalleled efficiency.

LianLian Global and PAYS0 remain committed to exploring new solutions for international fund flows, driving financial inclusion, and enhancing the efficiency of cross-border payments in the Philippines and beyond.

