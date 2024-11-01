LianLian Global Partners with Cyberport to Offer a Rapid, Secure, and Cost-Effective Global Payment Experience

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 edition of Hong Kong FinTech Week, a premier financial technology event in Asia, was held on October 28 at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

LianLian Global, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Lianlian DigiTech, participated in the event as a Gold Sponsor and as a representative of the digital technology industry. The company showcased its pioneering solutions and innovative offerings in the global payment sector to an international audience.

At the outset of the conference, Lianlian unveiled its groundbreaking LianLian Global Accounts Service (LGAS). Designed for international trade merchants in Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, and beyond, LGAS provides a unified account for managing multi-currency funds and seamlessly addressing the complexities of global receipts.

LGAS enables merchants to receive sales payments in multiple currencies directly into their local accounts, eliminating the need for numerous international bank accounts. This guarantees rapid, secure, and cost-effective fund transfers, significantly reducing operational expenses and enhancing international competitiveness.

Lianlian's LGAS revolutionizes the conventional approach to foreign trade receipts by introducing a unified account for global fund management. The innovative solution not only improves cost-efficiency and accelerates payment speeds but also enhances security and compliance. With over 60 payment service licenses and qualifications, along with its proprietary anti-money laundering and fraud prevention systems, Lianlian further bolsters the safety and reliability of international transactions.

LianLian Global also announced its recent membership in the Cyberport Technology Network (CTN). As a part of the Cyberport community, Lianlian will work with the platform to offer exclusive discounts of up to HK$900,000 to CTN members during FinTech Week. These discounts apply to a range of products and services, including Lianlian's recently launched B2B receipt solution, LGAS. This initiative allows Cyberport community members to access Lianlian's payment solutions at reduced rates.

Lianlian stands as a prominent leader in the realm of cross-border trade, offering an integrated digital solution that caters to the diverse needs of its clients. This comprehensive package encompasses a wide array of services, including collection, payment processing, merchant services, currency conversion, digital marketing, and operational support. By facilitating seamless access to both domestic and international funding channels, Lianlian effectively addresses the challenges faced by cross-border e-commerce entities, foreign traders, service providers, platforms, and institutions as they scale internationally, particularly in areas related to financial transactions and account management.

SOURCE LianLian Global