Like attracts like, kindred spirits respond in harmony, Jointly forge a new future of global intelligent mobility

BEIJING, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All New GAC, Going Global! On April 24, at the Auto China 2026, GAC International held its first dedicated global launch event, unveiling an upgraded global strategy system. It also brought three key models destined for global markets – the GAC YUE7, AION i60, and AION N60 – drawing widespread attention. Approximately 330 attendees gathered at the GAC booth, including dealer representatives, key partners, and domestic and international media, to jointly open a new chapter in GAC's global journey.

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At the event, distinguished guests including Serge Gachot, CEO of Paris Motor Show Organizer; Ali Haydar Bozkurt, Representative of Jameel Motors; Mishari Aljomaih, Saudi Dealer Representative; Feng Xingya, Chairman of GAC Group; Jack Chen, Vice President of GAC Group and Chairman of GAC INTERNATIONAL; Li Yong, Chairman of GAC Business; Zhang Zhiyong, President of GAC New Energy Commercial Vehicle; Li Canhui, Vice President of GAC-Sofinco Auto Finance; and Wei Haigang, President of GAC INTERNATIONAL, among other leaders and guests, gathered to witness this momentous occasion.

Three Models Launched, Precisely Targeting Major Global Market Segments

As a critical step in executing the global strategy, the launch highlighted three key models destined for global markets – the GAC YUE7, AION i60, and AION N60.

The AION i60 is positioned as a "range-anxiety-free family car." It is equipped with GAC's new-generation GAC ADiMOTION series, with a CLTC combined range of up to 1,240 km, fundamentally relieving range anxiety. The model has already won two awards: "Top 10 REEV Models" and "Top 10 EV Models." It will be officially launched globally at the end of this year.

From building partner consensus to releasing global guidelines, from new model debuts to ecosystem layout, GAC's global strategy is rapidly turning from blueprint to reality. In the future, GAC will continue to work with global partners to enable consumers around the world to share in the progress of China's technological achievements, jointly creating low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility value for a better life.

SOURCE GAC