Lukka selected by Animoca Brands as enterprise data management provider with strategic investment from Animoca Capital

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lukka, the leading global blockchain data provider, announced today that Animoca Brands has chosen Lukka as an enterprise data management provider. In addition, Animoca Capital, a growth equity fund focusing on mid-to-late stage Web3 companies which is partnered with Animoca Brands, has made a strategic investment into Lukka.

As part of the partnership, Animoca Brands will leverage Lukka's Enterprise Data Management Software to support audit-ready crypto asset financial reconciliation and reporting globally across multiple business entities.

The commercial partnership between Animoca Brands and Lukka will enhance Animoca Brands' capabilities in managing and analyzing blockchain data across its extensive portfolio of products and investments. Lukka's Enterprise Data Management Software will provide Animoca Brands with robust financial tools for handling complex crypto asset data, while its Blockchain Analytics and Investigations SaaS will offer advanced insights to support compliance, AML, and investigative functions.

Homer Sun, managing partner of Animoca Capital, commented: "We're very pleased to be able to support Lukka as a strategic shareholder. The team's expertise in blockchain data management and analytics aligns perfectly with our and the wider group's vision for the future of digital ownership and decentralized technologies. Our investment in Lukka underscores our confidence in its institutional-grade solutions and our shared goals to facilitate broad-scale adoption of Web3."

Robert Materazzi, CEO of Lukka, commented: "We are proud to partner with the visionary team at Animoca Brands, a company that stands at the forefront of Web3 innovation. Animoca Brands has invested in hundreds of Web3 businesses, many of which handle some of the world's most complex data; the Lukka team is well-positioned to also support these businesses with our advanced enterprise data solutions. Together, we aim to continuously innovate responsibly, tackling business challenges ranging from crypto asset valuations to on-chain investigations with trusted and independently audited data solutions."

Despite the low level of mainstream knowledge about crypto and blockchain in traditional businesses, this partnership highlights that there are advanced technical solutions today, such as those offered by Lukka, that can keep a business risk mature, compliant, and audit-ready. The adoption of crypto assets is accelerated by the vision of innovative companies such as Animoca Brands, and this requires data that can be trusted. Lukka is on a non-stop mission to provide innovators with mature data products.

About Animoca Capital

Animoca Capital is a growth equity fund focused on mid-to-late stage companies that are leveraging blockchain technologies and applications. The fund is partnered with Animoca Brands, a global leader and investor in Web3 and blockchain. For more information, visit https://www.animoca-capital.com.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands (ACN: 122 921 813), a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, one of the Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2024, and one of the Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023, is a Web3 leader that leverages blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers around the world to help to establish the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including original games such as The Sandbox, PHANTOM GALAXIES™, Life Beyond, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties from the worlds of sports and entertainment, such as The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox, Blowfish Studios, Quidd, GAMEE, nWay, Pixowl, Forj, Lympo, Animoca Brands Japan, Grease Monkey Games, Eden Games, Darewise Entertainment, Notre Game, TinyTap, SPORTPASS, PIXELYNX, WePlay Media, Gryfyn, and Azarus. Animoca Brands is one of the most active investors in Web3, with a portfolio of over 540 Web3 investments, both directly and through Animoca Ventures, including Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Magic Eden, Fireblocks, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, Yield Guild Games, and many more. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on X (Twitter), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and TikTok.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk-mature businesses in the world with enterprise data and software solutions. As a global team, headquartered in the United States, Lukka solves financial, risk, compliance, and trade finance use cases that are complicated by the characteristics of blockchain data.

Lukka's data and software products are award winning, audited independently, and created to exceed institutional standards, such as those issued by the AICPA, ISO, IOSCO, and other trusted organizations, that focus on data quality, financial calculation accuracy & completeness, and managing technology operational risks. Lukka has obtained AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Audits, an ISO/IEC-27001 certification, NIST Cybersecurity Assessment, and continues to lead the industry with best in class technology risk governance.

Our global team looks forward to partnering with you to solve your data challenges.

Contacts

Lukka

[email protected]

Animoca Capital

[email protected]

Animoca Brands

[email protected]

SOURCE Lukka