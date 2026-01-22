Finalist teams unveiled as organizers empower the next generation with AI‑ready skills and future‑of‑work exploration

HONG KONG, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong and Macau ("Manulife") and education technology company Preface today announced the finalists of the AI Creativity Competition: Prompt Your Future Career, which has received strong interest since its launch in November 2025. Close to 500 students from Hong Kong, Macau, and other cities in the Greater Bay Area enrolled in the competition. The competition aims to inspire young people to explore future career possibilities using AI tools, bringing together creativity and technology to spark new ideas for their professional journeys.

Manulife and Preface Open Public Voting for “AI Creativity Competition: Prompt Your Future Career” Students participating in the “AI Creativity Competition: Prompt Your Future Career” explored their visions of emerging professions with guidance from Manulife AI mentors, Preface instructors, and the support of AI tools.

Public voting is now open through February 4, 2026. Members of the public are invited to visit the official platform and vote for the most inspiring AI-powered career vision.

The shortlisted entries cover a diverse range of forward-looking themes — including sustainability, mental health, and aerospace innovation — showcasing students' creative perspectives on the rapidly evolving world of work. All finalist submissions are available on the campaign website for public viewing and voting.

"Innovation is at the heart of how we serve our customers and our communities," said Celia Ling, Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "By integrating AI tools into this competition, we hope to encourage young people to think boldly about the future of work. The creativity demonstrated by the submissions reflects the tremendous potential of the next generation, and we are excited to help nurture their growth for a better tomorrow."

Professional & AI-Assisted Evaluation: A Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration

The judging panel brought together experts from insurance, education technology, consulting, and cloud technology. Entries were evaluated based on creativity, technical application, and clarity of expression. Celia Ling, Chief Marketing Officer, and Andy Bruce, Chief Information Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, served as lead judges representing Manulife. They were joined by Tommie Lo, Founder & CEO of Preface; Clement Wong, Business Director – Public Sector, Google Cloud Hong Kong; as well as other professionals offering multi-disciplinary perspectives.

The competition also introduced the "AI Judge Powered by Manulife" — a proprietary tool developed by Manulife to provide AI-driven feedback for shortlisted entries. The AI output complements the professional panel's assessments and helps promote a more innovative and multi‑dimensional evaluation process.[1] Final results will be determined solely by the professional judging panel.

Public Voting Details

Voting Period: Now until February 4, 2026

Voting Link: https://www.preface.ai/manulife-competition/en/

Voting Format: One vote per person per category

Award Ceremony

Three major awards will be presented at the Award Ceremony on February 8, 2026:

Future Career Visionary Award

AI Creativity Excellence Award

Community Favourite Award

The event will feature on-site finalist presentations and a showcase of the winning submissions.

For full details, please visit the official competition website: https://www.preface.ai/manulife-competition/en/

About Manulife Hong Kong and Macau

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years, while we have served the Macau market for nearly three decades. Since our operations began in Asia in 1897, we have grown into one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com .

About Preface

Preface is a global tech-enabling company providing fast, validated technology content and learning solutions. Our mission is to empower corporates and individuals to navigate rapidly evolving technology for success in a fast-changing world. With offices in Hong Kong, London, Singapore and Tokyo, Preface creates market-driven learning experiences through decentralised content development and delivery.

Learn more: https://www.preface.ai/

[1] AI-generated feedback is for reference only and does not determine final results.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong