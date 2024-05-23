Key initiatives aim to address misconceptions towards mental health and empower sustained health and well-being

HONG KONG, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced a two-year strategic partnership with Mind HK, a Hong Kong-based mental health charity, to raise public awareness of the importance of mental health and to influence the development of mental health support services in Hong Kong. This partnership will help advance one of Manulife's Impact Agenda commitments to empower sustained health and well-being. Over the course of the partnership, the two organizations will work together to organize a series of awareness events, anti-stigma programs, and ongoing professional training initiatives aimed at advocating for improved mental health support within the local community.

Manulife launches a two-year strategic charity partnership with Mind HK to address misconceptions towards mental health and empower sustained health and well-being. Present at the kick-off ceremony are Patrick Graham, CEO of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau (left), and Dr. Candice Powell, CEO of Mind HK (right).

Mental health conditions can arise from various common environmental, social, and personal stressors, such as stressful life events, illnesses, and financial difficulties.[1] It is estimated that one in seven people in Hong Kong will experience a common mental disorder at any given time [2], yet three-quarters of those affected will not seek professional help[1]. Through this partnership, Manulife and Mind HK will collaborate to develop a series of programs designed to tackle the high prevalence of mental health issues in society.

"Manulife and Mind HK share a vision to advocate for the importance of mental health and reducing unnecessary stereotypes in the city. Collaborating with Mind HK allows us to increase awareness of mental health and improve accessibility to mental health support within the community. Our commitment to the city and its people goes beyond financial well-being; we also place significant emphasis on promoting their mental and physical wellness, thereby bringing our 'body-mind-wealth' customer proposition to life. By leveraging Mind HK's expertise and networks, we hope to change public perceptions towards mental health and foster a more inclusive society in Hong Kong," said Patrick Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau.

"This strategic partnership between Mind HK and Manulife Hong Kong is a milestone for Mind HK. It will allow us to expand and strengthen our service network to help more people in need of mental health support and also boost public awareness to improve mental health literacy levels and reduce the stigma around mental health. We look forward to joining hands with our like-minded partner to work towards our vision of ensuring no one in Hong Kong has to face a mental health problem alone," said Dr. Candice Powell, CEO of Mind HK.

The collaborated programmes set to roll out beginning in 2024 include:

Improving Access to Community Therapies (iACT®)

A pioneering initiative developed by Mind HK, iACT® is a stepped care model for mental health services. Trained iACT® Wellbeing Practitioners are available to offer free, short-term, in-person, and remote support to local citizens experiencing mild to severe anxiety, mild to moderate depression, or emotional distress. With the support of Manulife, Mind HK aims to strengthen and support the network of graduated practitioners and enable them to effectively serve people in need. Mind HK x Manulife Public Awareness Raising Events

These events will feature expert speakers from clinical psychology, public health, and NGOs, as well as individuals who have firsthand experience with mental health conditions. They will come together to discuss mental health topics and share personal stories of recovery. The first event is scheduled to take place on , at Quarryside, a harbourfront community space located in Quarry Bay district. During this event, , a linguistic scholar-turned-TV host, will facilitate conversations on emotion management, joined by a clinical advisor and an ambassador from Mind HK. "More Than a Label" Anti-Stigma Campaign

This campaign aims to provide training for individuals who have faced mental health challenges, empowering them to become ambassadors capable of effectively sharing their personal experiences through campaigns, webpages, and social media platforms. This initiative is a collaboration with MINDSET Hong Kong and offers ambassadors the opportunity to showcase holistic representations of individuals who have triumphed over mental health issues. It aims to encourage the community to feel empowered through stories of people-in-recovery, educate the public about mental health, and raise awareness to reduce stigma. Hong Kong Mental Health Conference 2025

This three-day international conference, entitled "Birth, Life, and Mental Health," aims to explore the evidence, psychology and cultural aspects of the entire lifespan and its relationship to mental health. The conference is expected to draw 1,000 attendee s.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years. Since our operations started in Asia in 1897, we have grown to become one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.5 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2023, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 35 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com .

About Mind HK

Mind HK is a mental health charity (S88 registered – 91/16471) here to ensure no one has to face a mental health problem alone in Hong Kong. Through our work, we hope to improve awareness of mental health and mental health conditions, remove the associated stigma, and provide talking therapy, with the aim of achieving the best mental health for all in Hong Kong. Together with the existing collaboration and research efforts, we are here to support Hong Kong in becoming a global leader and regional model for public mental health.

