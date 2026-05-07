The two companies will explore innovative real-world use cases for stablecoin-enabled payments including strengthening digital asset payment security with Mastercard Crypto Credential

JOHANNESBURG and NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastercard and Yellow Card, a licensed stablecoin infrastructure provider operating primarily across Africa, with additional capabilities in select emerging markets, have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate stablecoin-enabled payment innovation across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA), with plans for global expansion.

Mastercard and Yellow Card Partner to Unlock Stablecoin Payment Innovation Across EEMEA

The collaboration will explore breakthrough applications for stablecoin payments across four key verticals: cross-border remittances, B2B settlement, digital loyalty ecosystems, and treasury management. Both companies will work with banks, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies to pilot secure, compliant stablecoin solutions that enhance payment efficiency and reduce costs for businesses and consumers.

The alliance will establish joint working groups to identify high-impact use cases, and create interoperable solutions for banks and financial institutions in the Mastercard network that bridge traditional finance with blockchain-powered payments. Initial focus markets include Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

"Emerging markets represent the greatest opportunity for payment innovation, but success requires deep local expertise and regulatory navigation," said Chris Maurice, CEO of Yellow Card. "We bring years of experience building compliant stablecoin infrastructure where traditional banking falls short. Mastercard's global network amplifies these capabilities, allowing us to serve businesses and consumers who need better, more affordable ways to move money across borders," added Mr. Maurice.

"Stablecoins are an exciting and useful option for some payments, and we look forward to working on additional use cases with Yellow Card, while continuing to leverage Mastercard's expertise to make stablecoins seamless and secure. Together we look forward to taking digital finance into a new sphere, unlocking new efficiencies in cross-border trade, business-to-business settlements, and digital asset security, to generate a wide-ranging positive impact across the financial ecosystem," said Mete Güney, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

The partnership builds on Mastercard's expanding blockchain ecosystem and Yellow Card's proven track record as one of Africa's leading licensed stablecoin operators, reinforcing both companies' commitment to utility-focused digital asset innovation. As stablecoins gain regulatory clarity and institutional adoption across emerging markets, the collaboration positions both partners at the forefront of secure, scalable digital payment solutions that bridge traditional finance with blockchain technology.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

About Yellow Card

Yellow Card is one of the largest licensed stablecoin-based infrastructure providers with capabilities in 20 African countries and major emerging markets. From Stablecoin payment infrastructure to fiat settlement rails, wallet services, and custom local Stablecoin issuance, Yellow Card provides the complete à-la-carte infrastructure businesses need to manage Stablecoins, payments, and operations across emerging markets.

https://yellowcard.io/

SOURCE Yellow Card