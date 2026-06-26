Merz Aesthetics Launches Ultherapy Mask - PDRN Peptide Radiance in Malaysia and Appoints Scha Alyahya as the First Ultherapy PRIME Brand Ambassador

Ultherapy Mask - PDRN Peptide Radiance now available in Malaysia exclusively through PRIME certified clinics

The at-home mask is designed to support hydration, skin recovery, and overall radiance after Ultherapy PRIME treatment

Scha Alyahya named Malaysia's first Ultherapy PRIME Brand Ambassador, championing authentic and personalized aesthetic care

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics company, announced the launch of Ultherapy Mask - PDRN Peptide Radiance in Malaysia. Available exclusively through PRIME certified clinics, the mask is designed to support skin recovery, hydration and radiance following Ultherapy PRIME treatment. The company also announced the appointment of renowned actress, model and television personality Scha Alyahya as Malaysia's first Ultherapy PRIME Brand Ambassador.

Both milestones were unveiled at the Ultherapy PRIME Soirée in Kuala Lumpur on 16 June, marking a new chapter for the brand in Malaysia, under its 2026 campaign "See My Skin, Lift My Way", a celebration of individuality, authenticity and the belief that every skin journey is unique.

A Seamless Extension of the Ultherapy PRIME Experience

As patients increasingly seek ways to protect and extend their aesthetic results beyond the clinic, the Ultherapy Mask - PDRN Peptide Radiance brings the trusted Ultherapy PRIME experience into their daily skin care routines.

Available exclusively through PRIME certified clinics, the mask is designed to complement Ultherapy PRIME treatments by supporting post-treatment recovery while helping patients maintain healthy, radiant-looking skin. Combining science-led innovation with a luxurious hydrogel experience, it reflects the same commitment to precision, efficacy and patient care that defines the Ultherapy PRIME platform.

"The launch of the Ultherapy Mask in Malaysia marks an important step in extending authentic Ultherapy care beyond the clinic. Designed specifically to complement Ultherapy PRIME treatments, it reinforces our commitment to delivering trusted, evidence-based solutions — ensuring patients experience genuine results from treatment through to recovery," said Raymond Ong, Associate Vice President, Regional Commercial APAC, Merz Aesthetics.

Clinically tested, the mask is proven to:

Instantly cool and soothe skin upon application, lowering skin temperature by up to 7°C, providing immediate comfort after treatment [i]

Increase moisture in the upper skin layer by 68% after four days [i]

Strengthen the skin barrier by 23% to support moisture retention [i]

Improve skin elasticity and visible firmness for a healthier, more radiant appearance[i]

Designed as a dual-use product, the mask is suitable for:

Post-treatment care, following Ultherapy PRIME or other non-surgical medical aesthetics procedures . Daily skin care ritual, elevating routine skin care with clinical-grade ingredients .

Science-Led Innovation Meets Sensorial Luxury

Using innovative hydrogel material, the mask provides immediate cooling and soothing effects while retaining more serum, ensuring optimal delivery of active ingredients. Its unique three-part design provides customized coverage across the upper face, lower face and neck, adapting to different facial contours while minimizing air gaps for maximum efficacy.

The formulation combines:

An advanced formula with MC-PDRN , derived from salmon DNA to support skin regeneration and repair for healthier-looking skin [ii]

, derived from salmon DNA to support skin regeneration and repair for healthier-looking skin Five multi-molecular weight hyaluronic acids to deliver deep, layered hydration that lasts [iii]

to deliver deep, layered hydration that lasts 20 complex peptides to promote collagen synthesis and skin elasticity [iv]

to promote collagen synthesis and skin elasticity Adenosine[v] and niacinamide[vi] to enhance brightness and smooth skin texture[vii] for visible radiance[viii]

The mask is dermatologically tested, non-irritating, fragrance-free, ethyl alcohol-free and paraben-free, making it suitable even for sensitive skin.

Scha Alyahya: A Trusted Voice for Authentic Beauty and Confidence

Merz Aesthetics also announced the appointment of Scha Alyahya as Malaysia's first Ultherapy PRIME Brand Ambassador.

Widely recognized for her timeless elegance and influence in the beauty and lifestyle space, Scha embodies the values of Ultherapy PRIME — authentic, confident and unapologetically herself. With a career spanning more than a decade, she has earned the trust of Malaysian audiences through her commitment to self-care, confidence and natural beauty.

"Scha truly embodies the spirit of Ultherapy PRIME. She represents modern beauty — confident, authentic and comfortable in her own skin," added Ong. "As our first Brand Ambassador in Malaysia, she reflects our belief that aesthetic treatments should empower individuals to enhance their natural beauty while remaining true to themselves."

"I'm proud to represent Ultherapy PRIME in Malaysia as their first Brand Ambassador, as it truly reflects my belief in authentic, results-driven treatments. It's about embracing innovation that enhances natural beauty without compromising who you are. For me, confidence comes from being genuine, and Ultherapy PRIME supports that journey in a way that feels both empowering and real," said Scha Alyahya.

The Ultherapy PRIME Soirée brought together members of the media, key opinion leaders and aesthetic physicians from Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam for an immersive experience through the world of Ultherapy PRIME. Guests were invited to engage with the campaign through interactive installations. The evening reinforced Merz Aesthetics' commitment to championing personalized, authentic aesthetic journeys in Malaysia.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 115 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics' global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 90 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com .

[i] Clinical Test Report, Kovas Co., LTD. MERZ AxC Merz Aesthetics Care Range Ultherapy Mask (2025) Korea Dermatology Research Institute. The Korean Association of Human Skin Research Center.

Results may vary depending on individuals skin conditions. Clinically tested up to 23 subjects over a 4-day test period [ii] Camilia, A., Gadila, A. P., Dwiputri, M. F., Arief, S. F. I., & Setyadi, Y. P. (2025). The role of salmon DNA in skin regeneration and anti‐aging. MEDINFTech, 3(2), 79–86 [iii] Papakonstantinou, E., Roth, M., & Karakiulakis, G. (2012). Hyaluronic acid: A key molecule in skin aging. Dermato‑Endocrinology, 4(3), 253–258 [iv] Katayama, K., Armendariz-Borunda, J., Raghow, R., Kang, A. H., & Seyer, J. M. (1993). A pentapeptide from type I procollagen promotes extracellular matrix production. Journal of Biological Chemistry, 268(14), 9941–9944 [v] Chun, H., Lee, H., Kim, J., Yeo, H., Hyung, K., Song, D., … Kang, N.‑G. (2024). Efficacy of vitamin B12 and adenosine triphosphate in enhancing skin radiance. Current Issues in Molecular Biology, 46(8), 9082–9092 [vi] Ong, R. R., & Goh, C. F. (2024). Niacinamide: A review on dermal delivery strategies and clinical evidence. Drug Delivery and Translational Research, 14, 3512–3548 [vii] Marucci, G., Buccioni, M., Varlaro, V., Volpini, R., & Amenta, F. (2022). The possible role of the nucleoside adenosine in countering skin aging: A review. BioFactors, 48(5), 1027–1035 References and/or supporting data are available upon request

SOURCE Merz Aesthetics