Global Study Results Published in Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum Show Link Between Self-Confidence and Aesthetics

Publication in the peer-reviewed journal reinforces the study's insights and validates what clinicians frequently observe – that the impact of aesthetic treatments extends beyond physical appearance.

The Pillars of Confidence Global Study, supported by Merz Aesthetics, evaluated the impact of aesthetic treatments on patient confidence

Study findings validate what clinicians frequently observe in practice, that the impact of aesthetic treatments extends beyond physical appearance

ASJ Open Forum's open‑access format makes peer‑reviewed educational content easily accessible to clinicians worldwide

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum (ASJ Open Forum) published global results of a landmark study by Merz Aesthetics entitled Pillars of Confidence: Global Insights on Aesthetics and Self Affirmation, a 15-country survey of 15,000 adults. ASJ Open Forum is an international peer-reviewed journal and an official publication of The Aesthetic Society. By supporting this study, Merz Aesthetics is expanding the understanding of the intersection of aesthetics, confidence, and personal expression. With publication, clinicians can now have easy access to educational content they can reference in their practice.

Merz Aesthetics: Global Insights on Aesthetics and Self Affirmation

Studying the deeper impact of aesthetics.

The Pillars of Confidence Global Study was a multinational, multigenerational study designed to evaluate patient perceptions of aesthetic treatments and the impact of aesthetic treatments on patient confidence.

Conducted in partnership with Ipsos*, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, the Pillars of Confidence study engaged 15,000 adults aged 21 to 75** from 15 countries. Participating regions and countries included:

Asia-Pacific: China, South Korea, Thailand

Europe, the Middle East & Africa: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates

Latin America: Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico

North America: United States, Canada

Connecting appearance to confidence.

Survey respondents perceive confidence as a core pillar of overall social well-being, and study results suggest that for some individuals, aesthetic treatments may do more than enhance appearance. They may help to increase self-confidence.

72% of global respondents agreed with the statement "I am confident in who I am."

69% of global respondents use aesthetic treatments to help create a look that is inspired by how they feel inside.

72% of global respondents feel aesthetic treatments impact how they view themselves.

Putting insights into practice.

"The Pillars of Confidence data shows how aesthetic treatments enable patients to take an active role in aligning their self-perception with their outward appearance," said Dr. Shannon Humphrey, lead investigator for the Pillars of Confidence Study and clinical associate professor at the University of British Columbia. Dr. Humphrey is also a cosmetic dermatologist and medical director at Humphrey & Beleznay Cosmetic Dermatology, where she witnesses firsthand the role confidence plays for her patients. "These insights can help us better understand and support our patients as they work toward personal empowerment, which ultimately enhances the care we provide."

Making an authentic difference for patients.

"This publication provides an important opportunity to further support clinicians in their conversations with patients about confidence and medical aesthetics," said Bob Rhatigan, CEO, Merz Aesthetics. "As a leader in the medical aesthetics industry, we at Merz Aesthetics remain focused on helping people look better, feel better, and live better through innovation, education, and elevated standards of care."

"The findings from the Pillars of Confidence study reinforce what we are consistently seeing across Asia Pacific – confidence is deeply personal, and patients are increasingly viewing aesthetic treatments as a way to support self-expression, self-care and long-term confidence," said Lawrence Siow, President, Asia Pacific, Merz Aesthetics. "In a region shaped by diverse and nuanced beauty ideals, the focus is shifting toward authentic, personalized outcomes rather than transformation. At Merz Aesthetics, we are committed to supporting clinicians with the insights, education and innovation to enable more meaningful, confidence-led patient conversations."

For the full ASJ Open Forum publication, please visit: https://academic.oup.com/asjopenforum/advance-article/doi/10.1093/asjof/ojag058/8607786?login=false

For more information on the Pillars of Confidence study, download a full report: https://merzaesthetics.com/confidence/.

*Merz Aesthetics. (2025). Pillars of Confidence: Global Insights on Aesthetics and Self-Affirmation. Supported by research partner Ipsos.

**Age range in Asia-Pacific region was 21 to 65.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices, and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 115 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics' global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 90 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany.

SOURCE Merz Aesthetics