Merz Aesthetics Presents Ultherapy Mask - PDRN Peptide Radiance and Launches its 2026 Campaign at the Ultherapy PRIME Soirée in Malaysia

Merz Aesthetics introduces its 2026 campaign "See My Skin, Lift My Way", celebrating individuality, authenticity and the belief that every skin journey is unique, during an event in Malaysia

Media, key opinion leaders and aesthetic physicians from across the region were able to experience the Ultherapy Mask - PDRN Peptide Radiance during the Ultherapy PRIME Soirée in Kuala Lumpur

The at-home hydrogel mask is designed to support hydration, skin recovery, and overall radiance after Ultherapy PRIME treatment, extending the Ultherapy PRIME experience from clinic to daily skin care

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics company, introduces its 2026 campaign "See My Skin, Lift My Way", during the Ultherapy PRIME Soirée in Kuala Lumpur. The event also enabled attendees to experience the Ultherapy Mask - PDRN Peptide Radiance, the next chapter of the Ultherapy PRIME experience, first launched in Malaysia, and available exclusively through PRIME certified clinics.

Held in Kuala Lumpur, the Soirée brought together media, key opinion leaders and aesthetic physicians from Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam for an immersive journey through the world of Ultherapy PRIME, reflecting the brand's evolving commitment to personalized, authentic aesthetic care across the region.

"At Merz Aesthetics, we believe that every skin journey is deeply personal. Through the introduction of the Ultherapy Mask - PDRN Peptide Radiance and our 2026 campaign 'See My Skin, Lift My Way,' we reaffirm our commitment to empowering individuals with personalized skincare solutions that support their unique needs—extending authentic Ultherapy PRIME care beyond the clinic and into everyday life," said Raymond Ong, Associate Vice President, Regional Commercial APAC, Merz Aesthetics.

A Seamless Extension of the Ultherapy PRIME Experience

The Ultherapy Mask - PDRN Peptide Radiance is a clinically driven, at-home hydrogel mask designed to support hydration, skin recovery and overall radiance[i],[ii] following Ultherapy PRIME treatment.

Combining science-led innovation with a luxurious hydrogel texture, the mask reflects the same commitment to precision, efficacy and patient comfort that defines the Ultherapy PRIME platform. On application, it delivers an immediate cooling and soothing sensation while retaining more serum, ensuring optimal delivery of active ingredients to the skin.[i]

Designed as a dual-use product, the mask is suitable for:

Post-treatment care: Soothing and hydrating care to complement post-procedure daily skin routine Daily skin care rituals: Elevating routine skin care with advanced and high-quality ingredients

The mask is dermatologically tested, non-irritating, fragrance-free, ethyl alcohol-free and paraben-free, making it suitable even for sensitive skin.[i] It represents the next step in an evolving experience that extends authentic Ultherapy PRIME care from the clinic into patients' daily skin care routines.

Unveiling "See My Skin, Lift My Way": A Celebration of Authenticity

At the heart of the 2026 campaign is the belief that beauty is not about following someone else's path — it is about embracing one's own. As aesthetic medicine continues to evolve, patients are seeking more than just visible results; they want personalized experiences, authentic outcomes and treatments that help them look and feel like the best version of themselves.

"See My Skin, Lift My Way" brings this philosophy to life by championing precision, customization and confidence, empowering individuals to care for their skin in their own way, with solutions that are tailored to their unique needs.

An Immersive Experience Through the World of Ultherapy PRIME

During the event, guests were guided through an eight-touchpoint experience designed to bring the campaign to life and showcase the future of skin lifting with Ultherapy PRIME. Personal expressions of what "My Way" meant to each guest were transformed into dynamic video portraits, while installations including the iconic squiggle and a larger-than-life reimagining of the three-piece Ultherapy Mask brought the experience to life.

A dedicated Authenticity Booth invited guests to learn about the importance of choosing genuine Ultherapy treatments and PRIME certified doctors, reinforcing one of the central messages of the evening: that authentic results begin with authentic care and trusted providers.

The Soirée also marked the appointment of acclaimed Malaysian actress, model and television personality Scha Alyahya as Malaysia's first Ultherapy PRIME Brand Ambassador, anchoring the "See My Skin, Lift My Way" campaign locally and embodying its celebration of confident, individual expressions of beauty.

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About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 115 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics' global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 90 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com .

[i] Clinical Test Report, Kovas Co., LTD. MERZ AxC Merz Aesthetics Care Range Ultherapy Mask (2025) Korea Dermatology Research Institute. The Korean Association of Human Skin Research Center. Results may vary depending on individuals skin conditions. Clinically tested up to 23 subjects over a 4-day test period [ii] Papakonstantinou, E., Roth, M., & Karakiulakis, G. (2012). Hyaluronic acid: A key molecule in skin aging. Dermato‑Endocrinology, 4(3), 253–258 References and/or supporting data are available upon request

SOURCE Merz Aesthetics