Newly-listed MetaOptics Ltd delivers strong year-on-year revenue growth of 891%, and remains well-capitalised for growth with cash position of S$8.8 million

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") which listed recently in September 2025, is pleased to announce its inaugural financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY2025").





2025 2024 +/-



S$ S$ %



Unaudited



Revenue

787,388 79,440 891 Gross profit

159,826 26,569 502 Loss after income tax and total

comprehensive loss

(5,445,573) (1,950,882) 179 Loss per share for loss attributable to

the equity holders of the Group:







- Basic and diluted loss per share (in

cents)

(2.54) (1.01) 152

The Company delivered significant year-on-year increase in revenue by 891% to S$0.8 million in FY2025, primarily due to delivery of a direct laser writer to a customer in Taiwan, as announced by the Company on 24 September 2025, enabling metalens prototyping and fabrication in the region's semiconductor supply chain, as well as higher sales of metalenses and modules to customers globally, to facilitate customers' evaluation of metalens solutions and integration into their applications.

The net loss for FY2025 of S$5.4 million was primarily attributable to the following areas:

(i) Expenses incurred as the Group seeks platforms for growth. One-off professional fees of approximately S$2.4 million was incurred in FY2025, in connection with the Company's listing on Catalist of the SGX-ST in September 2025, and the proposed dual listing of the Company on the NASDAQ stock exchange as announced on 17 November 2025;

(ii) Approximately S$1 million in non-cash expenses including finance expenses and depreciation and amortisation; and

(iii) Enhanced research and development efforts. Research and development expenses of approximately S$1.8 million was incurred in FY2025 in connection with and to drive new product launches, including the launch of the Group's latest proprietary metalens-powered consumer electronics prototypes and generation-2 products at the recently held CES 2026, which are expected to further strengthen the Group's competitive position, in view of the strong customer feedback and traction.

Positioning the Group for growth

As part of its succession planning and strategic expansion plans, the Group has also appointed Mr Aloysius Chua Hao Peng ("Aloysius") as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, to further drive and lead strategic initiatives and growth of the Group's 4 business groups encompassing:

(i) Metalens equipment

- Focuses on the sale of advanced metalens production machines, including the direct laser writer, metalens automatic tester, and metalens automatic assembler

(ii) Metalens foundry

- Manufacturing and fabrication of customised metalenses, including in the United States as a strategic growth base, enabling the Group to provide its metalens design & manufacturing expertise to world class clients and partners across the United States in the fields of 5G smart phones, data communications, data centres, fiber optics, AI semiconductor manufacturing, and consumer electronics

(iii) Metalens products

- Design and development of the IoT powered products specifically the metalens 5G smartphone, pico projectors, and smart glasses incorporating metalens with 3D gesture recognition

(iv) MetaOptics artificial intelligence ("AI")

- Development of 3D biometric, gesture recognition, imaging and IoT algorithms to optimise the implementation and performance of metalens technology

Mr Thng Chong Kim, as Executive Chairman, continues to oversee management performance, strategic planning and business development, including the recent expansion to the United States with the recent incorporation of the subsidiary in the United States, and membership in Stanford Engineering's SystemX Alliance program, supporting the Group's strategy to deliver high-performance metaoptics solutions to customers across North America.

The Group remains well-capitalised, with a cash balance of approximately S$2.9 million and S$4.8 million unutilised from the net proceeds raised in connection with the IPO and placement exercise undertaken in December 2025, respectively, providing a strong cash base totalling S$8.8 million allowing the Group to execute its commercial rollout globally and support customers' requirements with high performance metalens solutions.

By Order of the Board

Thng Chong Kim

Executive Chairman

28 February 2026

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass-based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands. Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg.

SOURCE METAOPTICS LTD