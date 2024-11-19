Michter's First Release of Its 20 Year Bourbon in Two Years

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since 2022, Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson have approved the release of Michter's 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

Michter's 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon

"It's always a special event for us at Michter's when we bottle and release some whiskey that is over two decades old," commented Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. "Unlike Scotch and some other aged spirits, bourbon has to mature in a new barrel. Reaching ages beyond 15 years without the whiskey getting too woody is an achievement that our team strives for. This is an exceptional release, and we only wish we had more to offer."

Last month Drinks International published the 2024 list of the World's Most Admired Whiskies. The voting is done by an Academy of independent global drinks buyers, journalists, bartenders, and whiskey experts from more than 20 countries, and the list includes legendary distillers from Scotland, Japan, Ireland, and beyond. For the second consecutive year, Michter's has placed first on the top-50 list. Master Distiller Dan McKee said, "We are so humbled and so grateful to be named The World's Most Admired Whiskey. I can't think of a better way to celebrate than with this 2024 release of Michter's 20 Year Bourbon. It's an amazing whiskey."

Michter's team members carefully monitor the barrels throughout their rickhouses, and pay extra attention to the older barrels. According to Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson, "The Michter's 20 Year is a remarkable drinking experience. It's luxurious and expansive — a broad palate of flavor that culminates in a viscous, dark, and richly-complex finish. Taking over two decades in the making, this bourbon doesn't just taste good - it evokes a piece of that timeless history, of life's warm and glowing moments. It's truly a once in a lifetime bourbon!"

The proof of this 2024 release is 114.2 (57.1% ABV), and the suggested U.S. retail price for a 750ml bottle is $1,200.

Beyond its main distillery in the Shively section of Louisville, Michter's operations extend to two other sites in Kentucky. In Springfield, Michter's is farming estate grown grain on its 205-acre property, while in downtown Louisville, Michter's has its second distillery in the historic Fort Nelson Building. Situated in a prime location on West Main Street opposite Louisville Slugger and on the same block as the Frazier Museum, Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery features the legendary pot still system from Michter's Pennsylvania. It also has educational tours with whiskey tastings and The Bar at Fort Nelson, which features classic cocktails curated by spirits and cocktail historian David Wondrich.

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey.

