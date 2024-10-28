Michter's Receives The Industry's Highest Honor: The 2024 World's Most Admired Whiskey

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The just-released 2024 list of the World's Most Admired Whiskies published by Drinks International includes legendary distillers from Scotland, Japan, Ireland, and beyond. For the second consecutive year, Michter's, the Louisville-based maker of bourbon, rye, and American whiskey, has placed first on the top-50 list.

The rankings, which are determined by an Academy of independent global drinks buyers, journalists, bartenders and whisky experts from more than 20 countries, represent the pinnacle of achievement in the global whisky trade. The annual Drinks International ranking is considered the definitive list of the world's best whiskies. Springbank and Yamazaki, two iconic distillers, were named Most Admired Whisky in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

The 2024 results demonstrate that American whiskey is being recognized for its excellence by connoisseurs around the world. Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco commented, "Our entire team is thrilled by this great honor. We are deeply humbled and so very grateful to all of our friends and supporters around the world."

Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Famer Andrea Wilson serves as Michter's Master of Maturation as well as its COO. Wilson observed, "We have a group of individuals at Michter's who work together as a team to do our very best. It means so much to us to receive such a wonderful accolade. As someone who has been in the American whiskey industry for years, I am excited to see whiskey made in the U.S. receive this important recognition."

According to Shay Waterworth, Editor of Drinks International, "Over the past decade I've seen the reputation of Michter's surge among the trade. Matt Magliocco and his team have worked tirelessly to engage with the global bar trade and its maturation programme is one of the most impressive I've come across. It's no surprise to see Michter's retain the top spot in The World's Most Admired Whiskies."

Speaking about Michter's being named the 2024 World's Most Admired Whisky, Master Distiller Dan McKee expressed his gratitude, "We do everything we can at Michter's to focus on quality, but this never would have happened without the phenomenal support that we have received from our trade partners and from our loyal supporters. We are so grateful to the Academy and to everyone who has made all this possible."

Beyond its main distillery in the Shively section of Louisville, Michter's operations extend to two other sites in Kentucky. In Springfield, Michter's is farming estate grown grain on its 205-acre property, while in downtown Louisville, Michter's has its second distillery in the historic Fort Nelson Building. Situated in a prime location on West Main Street opposite Louisville Slugger and on the same block as the Frazier Museum, Michter's Fort Nelson Distillery features the legendary pot still system from Michter's Pennsylvania. It also has educational tours with whiskey tastings and The Bar at Fort Nelson, which features classic cocktails curated by spirits and cocktail historian David Wondrich.

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey.

