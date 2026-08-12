MiTAC Computing Showcases Diversified Infra for Agentic Workloads at OCP APAC Summit

TAIPEI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a global leader in high-performance, energy-efficient server solutions and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), today showcased its diversified rack-scale infrastructure engineered for Agentic AI workloads at the OCP APAC Summit. Highlighting the event is the world premiere of MiTAC's latest OCP-compliant HPC servers—the C2810Z6 and C2610Z6—developed in collaboration with AMD to harness the all-new 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ Server CPUs on the advanced SP7/SP8 platforms with PCIe Gen 6 connectivity.

To meet the demands of continuous Multi-Agent Reasoning Loops and extreme data throughput, MiTAC has engineered comprehensive rack-scale solutions centered around its flagship 52U high-density AI liquid-cooled rack. By incorporating integrated AI servers that span AMD and Intel platforms alongside the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform—featuring compute, networking, and software—MiTAC provides a seamless upgrade path from underlying silicon to a ready-to-deploy 'AI Factory'.

Premiering Next-Gen OCP Compute Nodes for Agentic Execution

As autonomous agents transition from simple prompts to dynamic multi-step workflows, foundational compute nodes require unprecedented I/O bandwidth and power efficiency. At OCP APAC, MiTAC is debuting two ORv3 compute platforms powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ Server CPUs. Featuring AMD's "Zen 6" architecture, PCIe Gen 6 connectivity, and CXL 3.1 support, these platforms are engineered to process massive parallel agent requests while optimizing data center footprint and energy density.

MiTAC leads this architectural transition with two world-premiere platforms:

C2810Z6 : An ORv3 multi-node server engineered for high-density cloud and HPC workloads. Powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ Server CPUs (SP7 socket, up to 256 cores and 512 threads,supporting default CPU power up to 600W), it supports up to 4TB DDR5-8000 memory per node. This platform delivers massive PCIe Gen 6 I/O throughput alongside versatile NVMe storage (12x E3.S-1T or 6x U.2), such as Micron 9650 NVM e ™ G en 6 SSDs. Integrated with a 48Vdc busbar and DC-SCM 2.0 module, it ensures extreme performance, security, and power efficiency for dense compute clusters.

: An ORv3 multi-node server engineered for high-density cloud and HPC workloads. Powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ Server CPUs (SP7 socket, up to 256 cores and 512 threads,supporting default CPU power up to 600W), it supports up to 4TB DDR5-8000 memory per node. This platform delivers massive PCIe Gen 6 I/O throughput alongside versatile NVMe storage (12x E3.S-1T or 6x U.2), such as Micron 9650 NVM en 6 SSDs. Integrated with a 48Vdc busbar and DC-SCM 2.0 module, it ensures extreme performance, security, and power efficiency for dense compute clusters. C2610Z6: A next-generation ORv3 compute platform optimized for scalable cloud, enterprise IT, and edge applications. Powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ Server CPUs (SP8 socket, up to 128 cores and 256 threads, supporting default CPU power up to 400W), it supports up to 4TB DDR5-8000 memory per node. Equipped with PCIe Gen 6 connectivity, flexible NVMe storage, such as Micron 9650 NVM e ™ Gen 6 SSDs. Integrated with a 48Vdc busbar and DC-SCM 2.0 management, it provides a highly efficient, versatile architecture for enterprise AI scaling.

Diversified Rack-Scale Infrastructure for Agentic Workloads

Beyond raw node performance, powering autonomous Agentic AI introduces complex architectural demands. Unlike static single-prompt AI, multi-agent systems rely on continuous reasoning loops, dynamic tool calling, real-time memory retrieval, and multi-agent orchestration.

To eliminate thermal, storage, and cluster governance bottlenecks across these execution pipelines, MiTAC Computing delivers a complete spectrum of diversified rack-scale infrastructure:

High-Density AI Racks (Liquid-Cooled & Air-Cooled): Engineered to sustain the continuous multi-step reasoning loops of agentic workloads. By packing maximum GPU density—such as 96x AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs in a single 52U liquid-cooled rack—MiTAC provides the low-latency, unthrottled compute engine required for real-time agent execution.

Engineered to sustain the continuous multi-step reasoning loops of agentic workloads. By packing maximum GPU density—such as 96x AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs in a single 52U liquid-cooled rack—MiTAC provides the low-latency, unthrottled compute engine required for real-time agent execution. OCP HPC Racks (Modular & Scalable): Delivering open ORv3 standards, energy-efficient 48Vdc power distribution, and modular flexibility, MiTAC's liquid- and air-cooled OCP racks allow data centers to scale execution nodes seamlessly as autonomous agent worker teams expand.

Delivering open ORv3 standards, energy-efficient 48Vdc power distribution, and modular flexibility, MiTAC's liquid- and air-cooled OCP racks allow data centers to scale execution nodes seamlessly as autonomous agent worker teams expand. Agentic Memory & Orchestration Ecosystem (DDN, Rafay, and Canonical Ubuntu): An autonomous agent is only as fast as its access to enterprise memory and task delegation. Partnering with DDN for ultra-high-throughput vector/session storage and Rafay for automated multi-agent cluster governance, MiTAC delivers an ultra-low latency storage-to-compute pipeline that keeps multi-agent workflows running at full speed.

From Chips to Applications: MiTAC's Full-Stack AI Factory Vision

To bring these diversified components together into an operational environment, MiTAC aligns its entire rack-scale portfolio across ecosystem layers to transform modular silicon into deployment-ready enterprise AI factories:

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—fully achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart in the industry.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology as well as its hardware and software integrated solutions—empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/.

SOURCE MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation