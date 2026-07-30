Mitrade Enters Bloomberg.com Partnership as Asian Traders Face Blurring Line Between Credible Insight & Online Influence

BANGKOK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning global CFD broker Mitrade today announced a partnership with Bloomberg.com amid a financial information landscape in which institutional reporting, social commentary and competing finfluencer narratives vie for traders' attention.

Across Asia, online influence can gain momentum faster than information can be verified. Greenwich Associates found that investors in the region were consistently heavier users of all forms of social sources than their counterparts in North America and Europe – a behavior heightening the importance of distinguishing reach from reliability.

That distinction underpins the partnership. As financial markets become increasingly influenced by information from multiple sources, Mitrade recognises the importance of credible business and financial reporting in helping market participants place developments in context.

"We see across Asia that distinguishing credible reporting from online influence has become fundamental to financial literacy," said Kevin Lai, vice president of Mitrade Group. "At Mitrade, we believe no financial development exists in isolation. Understanding the wider context helps connect the dots between events and their broader market implications. We are beginning the partnership in Australia through an initial Bloomberg.com subscription initiative, and our global presence gives us scope to explore its broader potential over time."

The announcement marks another step in Mitrade's development as a fintech brand. The broker has received 65 industry awards, including recent honours for regulatory standards, trader education and CFD brokerage—recognition that reinforces the standards underpinning its growth.

About Mitrade Group

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under the Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842), UAE's CMA (20200000397), and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23).

The group democratises market access, connecting 7M+ traders to 1,000+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares.

The platform offers millisecond execution, tight spreads, advanced risk mitigation, and multi-device compatibility, ensuring an intuitive trading experience tailored to every trader.

Trading involves risks. This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

SOURCE Mitrade Group