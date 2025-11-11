BANGKOK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Ally, a plant-based ice cream brand founded by three Chulalongkorn University alumni — Rati Bowornmongkolsak, Chotima Meemungtham, and Kanchanit Bupphachuen — began as a master's project and has grown into an award-winning startup. Supported by the CU Innovation Hub, the team developed an ice cream that is both healthy and delicious, addressing the widespread issue of cow's milk allergies among Asians.

Molly Ally - a Plant-Based Ice Cream Success from Passion and Pain Points

Driven by their shared passion, the founders saw an opportunity in the lack of dairy-free ice cream in Asia, where 70% of the population is lactose intolerant. Using oat, almond, and soy milk instead of cow's milk, and coconut oil-based whipped cream, they experimented tirelessly until achieving a satisfying texture and flavor. Their innovation earned them the first runner-up award at the 2025 TED Youth Startup Championship and funding from Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

With technical support from the CU Innovation Hub, Molly Ally overcame key production challenges such as rough texture, ice crystals, and short shelf life. Through the Emulsify Integrated System, which regulates pressure, temperature, and time during pasteurization, they achieved smooth, crystal-free ice cream that can last up to 15 months without preservatives. Moving from manual to automated production increased capacity fivefold, reduced contamination risk, and enhanced consistency.

Molly Ally's marketing strategy combines strong health messaging with scrumptious flavors. After being featured on Shark Tank Thailand, their shop at Queen Sirikit Convention Center drew long queues of eager customers. The founders emphasize brand presence through public events, interviews, and collaborations with health food restaurants. Currently, 80% of their sales are B2C, with outlets at The Circle, EmQuartier, Park Silom, and Rama IX Hospital, and 20% are B2B partnerships.

For Rati, entrepreneurship has always been a dream. She credits meticulous business planning and teamwork as keys to their success, with Rati handling finances, storefront operations, and sales, Kanchanit overseeing marketing and branding, and Chotima managing product development and office operations.

Ultimately, Molly Ally's mission goes beyond profit: to create "a molecule of happiness" — ice cream that brings both joy and long-term wellness. Their story exemplifies how innovation, perseverance, and heartfelt purpose can transform a simple idea into a sustainable business success.

