More than 100 C-suite Retail Leaders to Speak at NRF 2026 APAC

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Retail Federation and global event organizer Comexposium today unveiled the full conference agenda for NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific (NRF 2026 APAC), taking place June 2-4, 2026, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

This year's theme "The Next Now" will feature more than 100 content sessions, specially curated to equip attendees with cutting-edge insights and future-ready strategies as retail's transformation accelerates across APAC – the world's fastest-growing consumer market.

Over 100 C-suite retail leaders to share their insights

This year's conference will again bring together one of the most senior gatherings in global retail. In 2025, 113 speakers were C-suite executives, and the 2026 programme is shaping up to be even stronger.

Confirmed speakers include:

Scott Price , Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group

, Group Chief Executive, Koji Nakata , President and CEO, Shiseido Japan

, President and CEO, Steven Tan , President, SM Supermalls

, President, Samuel Kim , Senior Advisor, ex-Group CEO , Lotte Retail

, Senior Advisor, ex-Group CEO Lee Young Ah , Chief Strategy Officer, Olive Young

, Chief Strategy Officer, Carmen Chiu , Managing Director, Shanghai Tang

, Managing Director, Ngai Yuen Low , Managing Director, AEON360

, Managing Director, Shimakawa Motoi , Managing Executive Officer, Beverage Business Group, Nestle Japan

, Managing Executive Officer, Beverage Business Group, Jamie Lim , CEO, Scanteak

, CEO, Sanveer Gill, Director, Gill Capital (Thailand/APAC)

"Asia is reshaping what modern retail looks like, and NRF 2026 APAC is an important forum for that change," said Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group. "At DFI, we are focused on how customer needs, data and technology come together to create simpler, more seamless experiences across our markets. I look forward to engaging with leaders from across the region and learning the ways they are transforming retail for the customers and communities they serve."

"At Shiseido, we see the future of retail as an ever-evolving dialogue between human insights and bold innovation," said Koji Nakata, President and CEO, Shiseido Japan. "NRF 2026 APAC is a catalyst for reimagining how beauty connect with people. We look forward to shaping the next chapter of retail by creating immersive, purpose-driven experiences that anticipate and elevate the aspirations of tomorrow's consumers."

The biggest ideas shaping APAC retail are tested, proven and showcased here

Exhibitor Big Ideas are a flagship content feature of NRF 2026 APAC and one of the show's most distinctive formats. Unlike traditional vendor-led sessions, Exhibitor Big Ideas presenters appear alongside retail partners that have tested, deployed and validated their solutions in real-world environments. The result is a series of highly applied sessions that focus on operational lessons and candid reflections on what worked, what didn't and why.

As one of the show's most popular features during the past two editions, Exhibitor Big Ideas is expanding to four stages in 2026. The programme will feature close to 60 sessions with brands including Google, Amazon Web Services and Mastercard set to take the stage. All pass holders will have access to these highly sought-after sessions.

Opportunities for learning across the three-day event

In addition to the full conference programme, NRF 2026 APAC will feature a two-floor Expo spanning more than 300 exhibitors, showcasing the latest retail solutions and technologies from across the industry. All attendees can also visit the Innovators Showcase, a specially curated zone highlighting standout global innovators, selected through a rigorous vetting process.

The event experience will be further enhanced through a range of curated learning and networking formats, including guided Expo Tours and Retail Store Tours offered in English, Japanese and Chinese, as well as invite-only luncheons that take a dive deep into specific retail challenges.

Register early for greater savings and added benefits

From now until March 31, retailers can enjoy up to US$750 in savings on All-Access Passes. Early registrants receive enhanced access and exclusive perks, including an additional US$200 travel rebate, a complimentary retail tour pass worth US$200 and invitations to private meet-and-greet sessions with selected speakers, among other benefits. These offers are available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions apply: https://nrfbigshowapac.nrf.com/promotions.

About NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific

Retail's most important event in Asia Pacific takes place in Singapore from June 2-4, 2026. The Asia Pacific edition brings together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage, home of the world's fastest growing markets. Retail professionals can gain inspiration from top retail leaders over a three-day conference, an all-encompassing Expo featuring the latest retail solutions, as well as experience the latest innovations and breakthrough technologies available in the market.

