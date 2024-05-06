More than 25,000 Global Leaders and Industry Decision Makers Gather at Asia Tech x Singapore to Forge an Inclusive Digital Future

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From 29 to 31 May, Asia's flagship tech platform, Asia Tech x Singapore (ATxSG) will host over 25,000 global leaders and industry decision makers to chart the path forward in building an inclusive global digital future. The fourth edition of ATxSG will drive conversations at the intersection of tech, society and the digital economy.

"We are increasingly seeing and experiencing the growing disruptive impact of technology in the way we live, work and play. Governments, enterprises and individuals need to make a collaborative effort to engage in strategic discourse and spearhead initiatives that will make a positive impact on our digital future. Given Singapore's position as a global-Asia node to the world's fastest growing digital economies, we look forward to hosting participants at this year's ATxSG as they delve into these critical conversations," said Kiren Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive, IMDA.

ATxSummit, the headline of ATxSG, will convene over 80 global speakers and 3,000 guests from 55 countries across business, tech and government. The by-invitation only event, held at Capella Singapore, will feature the following:

29 May: Opening Gala at Gardens by the Bay, graced by Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore .

at Gardens by the Bay, graced by 30 May: The premier Plenary conference where government and industry leaders will debate on Artificial Intelligence, Governance and Safety, Quantum Computing, and Sustainability. Guest-of-Honour, Mr Heng Swee Keat, Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies will deliver an opening keynote.

where government and industry leaders will debate on Artificial Intelligence, Governance and Safety, Quantum Computing, and Sustainability. Guest-of-Honour, will deliver an opening keynote. 31 May: Two signature conferences – ATxAI which will facilitate critical conversations around responsible AI development and AI opportunities and challenges, and Women and Youth in Tech, where policy makers and industry leaders will discuss how technology can revolutionise education, strengthen inclusion, and narrow the gender gap. Mrs Josephine Teo , Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity will attend the conferences as Guest-of-Honour for ATxAI, where she will be giving the keynote speech, and a speaker at Women and Youth in Tech. Mr Chan Chun Sing , Singapore's Minister for Education, will also be part of the panel at the Women and Youth in Tech discussion on The Learning Revolution – Rebooting Future Education.

ATxSummit will be joined by senior government and business leaders from across the world, including:

Government / International Organisation Officials:

Paula Ingabire , Minister for Information Communication Technology and Innovation, Rwanda

, Minister for Information Communication Technology and Innovation, Jessica Rosenworcel, Chairwoman, Federal Communications Commission, US

Amandeep Singh Gill , United Nations Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology

Industry leaders:

Dario Amodei , CEO, Anthropic

, CEO, Anthropic Mira Murati , CTO, OpenAI

, CTO, OpenAI Dr Hongjiang Zhang, Founding Chairman, Beijing Academy of AI

John Churchill , CTO, Dyson

, CTO, Dyson Natasha Crampton, Chief Responsible AI Officer, Microsoft

Professor Dame Wendy Hall , Regius Professor of Computer Science, Southampton University

, Regius Professor of Computer Science, Southampton University Dr Parag Khanna, Founder and CEO, AlphaGeo

Dr Hiroaki Kitano, Executive Deputy President and CTO, Sony Group Corporation

Selina Yuan , President, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International and VP, Alibaba Group

