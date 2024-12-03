Mouser Electronics Examines the Human-Centric Revolution of Industry 5.0

Exploring the Opportunities of a Sustainable and Resilient Industrial Future

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the global authorized distributor renowned for providing the latest in electronic components and industrial automation solutions, today unveiled the newest chapter in its Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series, which focuses on the emerging landscape of Industry 5.0. In this next phase of industrialization, human, environmental, and social considerations will factor into the advanced technology, robotics, and smart machines on the factory floor of the future.

Building on the technological advancements of Industry 4.0—where artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and machine learning revolutionized the interaction between physical and digital realms—Industry 5.0 shifts the spotlight to a more harmonious balance between humans and technology. It emphasizes societal value, resilience, and sustainability as core pillars. This EIT installment explores the transition from Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0 and the technology advancements that await.

In The Tech Between Us podcast, guest host Mark Patrick, Mouser Director of Technical Content for EMEA, and Leonardo Dentone, Program Chair of ISA Denmark, examine key enablers driving Industry 5.0 adoption, including advanced robotics, AI-driven systems, and the cyber-physical frameworks that bridge human and machine collaboration. In the subsequent In Between The Tech podcast, Larry Sweet, Director of Engineering at the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute, addresses the practical challenges engineers face in implementing this human-focused industrial model and the pathways to overcoming them.

"Industry 5.0 represents more than just the next phase of technological advancement; it is an intentional shift towards integrating societal progress with industrial innovation," said Patrick. "It challenges engineers to rethink the role of technology in creating a resilient and human-centered industrial environment, where innovation serves both productivity and the well-being of society."

This series delivers comprehensive resources to engineering professionals, including technical articles and use cases, podcasts, an infographic, video and subscriber-exclusive content.



