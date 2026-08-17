SHANGHAI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, has expanded its industrial automation portfolio with the addition of nine new manufacturers in the first two quarters of this year, strengthening its lineup of solutions supporting modern industrial systems. This expansion broadens access to critical technologies across AI, connectivity, power, control, and sensing, which are key building blocks for today's increasingly integrated industrial environments.

Mouser Expands Industrial Automation Portfolio with New Manufacturer Additions to Support Next-Gen Systems

"As industrial systems become more connected and complex, engineers need faster access to a broader set of technologies to integrate power, connectivity, sensing, and control into cohesive systems," said Eric Wendt, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. "By continuing to expand our industrial automation supplier base, we're helping customers streamline development and bring more intelligent, efficient systems to market."

Industrial operations are becoming increasingly software-driven and data-intensive, putting pressure on engineers to reduce development time while integrating a wider range of technologies. Mouser's expanded manufacturer portfolio provides access to key building blocks needed to support applications across industrial networking, robotics, safety systems, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Recent manufacturers added to Mouser's industrial automation portfolio include:

ELKO EP: Electronic control and automation components for building and industrial systems

Evezor: Modular automation and motion control platforms for flexible system design

icotek: Cable management and entry systems for industrial enclosures and machinery

LAPP: Industrial cabling and connectivity solutions for factory automation and network infrastructure

LITEON Power: Power conversion technologies supporting industrial and embedded applications

METZ CONNECT: Connectivity and interface components for industrial Ethernet and automation networks

NOSHOK: Manufactures pressure, level, and temperature measurement instrumentation, along with needle and manifold valves serving major industries

Sensor Solutions: Sensing technologies for monitoring and control in industrial environments

StarTech: IT and connectivity accessories supporting industrial and embedded systems

Each manufacturer brings specialized expertise across key areas, including connectivity, power management, control systems, and infrastructure, helping engineers design more integrated and efficient industrial solutions.

Mouser's expanded resources cater to a wide array of industrial applications, including robotics, safety and compliance systems, industrial networking and sensing systems, and the IIoT. Mouser's automation resource hub includes dozens of technical articles, blogs, and videos to support engineers throughout the design process. By providing access to the latest components and technologies, Mouser enables professionals to design and implement solutions that increase efficiency, productivity, and safety.

To browse Mouser's growing selection of industrial automation manufacturers and products, visit https://www.mouser.com/solutions/industrial-automation/. For further technical insights, industry analysis, and engineering resources on modern industrial automation, visit https://automationresources.mouser.com.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

SOURCE Mouser Electronics