Moutai Singapore Open Kicks off This Week

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moutai Singapore Open is taking place later half this week at Singapore Island Country Club. Zhang Xu, Deputy General Manager of the sponsor, Kweichow Moutai Company Limited, is to attend. The Singapore event, namely the 9th stop of this year's professional golf tour in Asia, is the third-time cooperation between Moutai and Asian Tour in 2025, after Japan and Hong Kong SAR, marking its steady progress in fortifying global presence.

Moutai Deputy GM Zhang Xu stated the company's ambition, "the globalization of Chinese Brands should not be limited to products export, but to include way of life and value promotion on a global stage." The Asian Tour is believed to be one of the stages of such, that attracts high value audience from around the world. Zhang says golf fans and Moutai lovers are going to enjoy a wide and in-depth exchange in a common tongue of sports.

Singapore Open boasts a long and distinguished history producing numerous legendary champions. This year's tournament returns to its birthplace, where the inaugural Singapore Open took place in 1961, to pay homage to the legacy. And Moutai's sponsorship marks a new beginning of the event.

The Asian Tour organizers visited Kweichow Moutai in August this year to get a better understanding of the top Chinese Baijiu, and captured various images of the mega distillery and stories behind. These exclusive and precious images will be shared with global audience through social media platforms during the tournament.

SOURCE Kweichow Moutai