Movement Labs Announces "The Battle of Olympus" Hackathon to Accelerate Ecosystem Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement Labs , a San Francisco-based blockchain development team, today announced the launch of "Battle of Olympus," an innovative hackathon designed to drive the growth and adoption of Movement, the first modular network of Move-based blockchains. The hackathon, which marks the first phase of Movement Labs' Testnet, provides developers with early access and will run from July 17 to September 17, 2024. It is supported by 280 Capital and other partners who will serve as a judge, provide mentorship, and advise teams.

Movement Labs -- Battle of Olympus Hackathon

The Battle of Olympus is a key component of Movement Labs' broader Road to Parthenon initiative, a community program aimed at fostering the development of a robust and thriving ecosystem on Movement Labs' eventual mainnet. The hackathon brings together talented developers and enthusiasts to innovate and build groundbreaking applications on the Movement Labs devnet and testnet.

The hackathon features a gamified structure, with participants earning points and rewards as they progress. Developers in the "Masons" guild, one of five unique guilds introduced for the Battle of Olympus, can create innovative dApps across various categories, including DeFi, gaming, social tools, infrastructure, and NFTs.

To participate in the Masons guild, developers can form teams of up to 4 members and register on the official hackathon website. Teams from across the world can participate virtually or in-person in San Francisco. Throughout the event, Movement Labs will provide support, mentorship, and resources to help participants succeed.

Standout projects will be recognized with attractive rewards, and winners will be selected by a panel of esteemed judges based on concept, execution, use of Movement-native features, innovation, technical excellence, user experience, and potential impact.

In addition to the Masons guild for developers, non-engineer enthusiasts can also participate and support the Battle of Olympus through four other guilds:

Pathfinders : Design onboarding guides, engage the community, and organize events

: Design onboarding guides, engage the community, and organize events Creators : Create Movement-related content, memes, and contribute to worldbuilding

: Create Movement-related content, memes, and contribute to worldbuilding Explorers : Engage with partners, write articles, and analyze ecosystem data

: Engage with partners, write articles, and analyze ecosystem data Scholars: Write content, design quizzes, and collaborate on reports about the hackathon and Movement ecosystem

"The Battle of Olympus offers unique opportunities for our entire community to get involved based on their skills and interests," said Cooper Scanlon, Co-Founder of Movement Labs. "Whether you're a developer or an enthusiast, we're providing the tools and support needed to innovate and shape the decentralized landscape."

The Battle of Olympus winners will be announced in mid-September. For more information and to register, visit http://olympus.movementlabs.xyz

For more about Movement Labs and a guide to participating in its testnet, please visit: movementlabs.xyz , follow on X @movementlabsxyz and on Discord .

About Movement Labs:

Movement Labs, founded in 2022 by Rushi Manche and Cooper Scanlon, is building a blockchain network that powers a secure, high-performance Layer 2 on Ethereum. By bringing the MoveVM to Ethereum through its flagship L2, Movement Labs aims to enhance smart contract security and scalability.

The company's $38 million Series A round in April 2024 , led by Polychain Capital, supports this mission. Movement's "Integrated Approach" combines modular elements like shared sequencing, formal verification, alternative data availability, and Ethereum settlement to improve security and performance. The upcoming Move Stack execution layer framework will facilitate collaboration with other Ethereum players to scale smart contract execution.

About 280 Capital:

280 Capital is the Web3 venture arm of the Huang Liu and Chen Family Office, with $2.5 billion assets under management. The family has been in the Web3 space since 2014, and has built a crypto portfolio anchored by a large early accumulation of BTC. To learn more, visit https://www.280.xyz/

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Movement Labs