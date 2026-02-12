MSIG Asia advances its digital strategy with Peak3 as strategic platform partner

The collaboration enhances MSIG's platform-enabled model, leveraging Peak3's intelligent core system to elevate ecosystem connectivity and multi-country growth.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSIG Asia today announced the appointment of Peak3 as its digital insurance platform partner, marking a strategic acceleration of the general insurer's market leadership in digital insurance and reinforcing its position as the region's partner of choice for intelligent, embedded protection.

Above (L–R): Adrian Hill, Chief Digital & Consumer Officer; Maya Hoang, Digital Consumer Vice President; and Clemens Philippi, Chief Executive Officer, MSIG Asia, together with Bill Song, Group Chief Executive Officer; Arun Sangwan, Chief Commercial Officer, APAC; and Linguo You, Head of Presales, Peak3.

MSIG, the largest non-life regional insurer in Southeast Asia based on gross written premiums, is already powering embedded insurance for some of the region's largest platforms and ecosystems, helping to close the protection gap for millions of users today. Through this partnership, MSIG is extending its reach across Asia's interconnected digital economies, deepening ecosystem connectivity and strengthening its ability to deliver flexible, needs-based insurance at scale, through both direct-to-consumer channels and strategic partnerships.

Graphene, Peak3's intelligent insurance core system, brings proven experience supporting high-volume operations and diverse distribution models. It is designed for rapid product configuration, consistent multi-country execution, and operational efficiency at scale. This technology unlocks new pathways for MSIG to serve partners where digital experiences are being built, creating symbiotic partnerships with platforms, accelerating time-to-market through pre-connected distribution while creating shared, compounding value.

Building on Peak3's digital- and AI-first insurance technology, MSIG delivers solutions designed for on-demand, contextual customer needs. This shifts protection from one-size-fits-all to moment-relevant coverage that adapts to real-world needs. Through modular coverage and seamless distribution, MSIG continues its evolution from product provider to platform-enabled risk partner, delivering scalable, profitable business models that support inclusive insurance across emerging digital economies.

For customers, this translates into protection that fits naturally into their everyday lives — relevant, timely coverage delivered where they already transact, creating more trusted, seamless experiences.

Clemens Philippi, Chief Executive Officer, MSIG Asia, said:

"This investment is directly related to and supports our MSIG Asia 2029 Growth Ambition. We're backing our digital capabilities with the right talent and partnerships to compete and win, coupled with our unmatched footprint across Southeast Asia and our commitment to close the protection gap. This partnership strengthens our foundation and expands our reach across the region's most important commercial ecosystems."

Adrian Hill, Chief Digital & Consumer Officer, MSIG Asia, added:

"We've built MSIG into a digital insurance leader in Asia by creating symbiotic partnerships where platforms, consumers, and insurers advance together. Together with Peak3, we unlock new scale and speed - empowering us to serve more partners and bring intelligent nano insurance and on-demand protection to life across Asia's largest digital ecosystems."

Bill Song, Group CEO, Peak3, said:

"We're proud to partner with MSIG as they expand across Asia, bringing together our intelligent and connected insurance core, Graphene, and MSIG's strong regional presence. This collaboration supports our shared goal of accelerating multi-country growth, enabling new partnership models, and delivering consistent, high-quality insurance experiences at scale."

By expanding ecosystem connectivity and embedding intelligence at the foundation in collaboration with Peak3, MSIG continues to set the benchmark for next-generation insurance infrastructure, enabling partners to grow faster and customers to be protected more meaningfully across Asia's digital ecosystems.

About MSIG Asia

MSIG, one of Asia's leading general insurance brands, is a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. and a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd., boasting a robust credit rating of A+ Stable. With over 40,000 employees and presence in 48 countries and regions globally, the Group is amongst the world's top non-life insurance groups based on gross revenue. Within Asia Pacific, MSIG has an extensive regional footprint across Southeast Asia and key markets including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Korea, India and Taiwan. It is the top non-life regional insurance provider in Southeast Asia based on gross written premiums. MSIG's network also includes MS First Capital, headquartered in Singapore, and the Asia Pacific operations of MS Amlin. MS First Capital specialises in Corporate, Marine Hull, and unconventional risks, while MS Amlin delivers specialised insurance solutions in Property & Casualty, Marine & Aviation, and Reinsurance sectors.

www.msig-asia.com

About Peak3

Peak3 is a global provider of digital and AI-driven software solutions for the insurance industry. Specialising in cloud-native core and orchestration platforms and innovative data and AI applications, Peak3 enables insurers, MGAs, and intermediaries across life, health, and P&C insurance to accelerate growth, enhance customer experience, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Singapore, Peak3 serves over 50 clients in more than 20 countries across EMEA and APAC.

www.peak3.com

