MUWA NISEKO Celebrates 1st Anniversary with Commemorative Packages Michelin-Key Luxury Wellness Resort Promises Unparalleled Winter Experiences

HOKKAIDO, Japan, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUWA NISEKO, a luxury wellness resort operated by GK H-SUMMIT (located in Kutchan-cho, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido), is offering five special packages for stays between December 2024 and March 2025 to celebrate its first anniversary and to provide exceptional holiday experiences amidst Niseko's phenomenal winter landscapes and powder snow.

Muwa Niseko, with the breathtaking Mt. Yotei in the background

Since opening on December 15, 2023, MUWA NISEKO has enchanted guests with its coveted ski-in ski-out location right at the ski slopes and 113 sumptuous guest rooms, each boasting unique features to enrich guests' experience, including convenient room-to-slope access, private open-air rotenburo bath and an unique fusion of traditional Japanese and sleek modern design. On top of that, we offer two world-class dining options, HITO by TACUBO and Sukiyaki HIYAMA, as well as Infinity Onsen commanding a spectacular view of the majestic Mt. Yotei. MUWA NISEKO was also crowned a Michelin One-Key Hotel in less than a year since grand opening, recognizing our exceptional qualities in the areas of architecture, service, personality and character, value for the price and guest experience.

Two commemorative anniversary packages include ''First Anniversary: December Retreat'', which offers special rates for a three-night stay or more in December, and ''First Anniversary: One More Stay'', which offers two-night stay or more in December and a complimentary return stay of the same length in March 2025, inclusive of one dinner course and champagne for the December stay.

Three additional ski packages are on offer for stays during January to March 2025, which allow guests to enjoy Niseko's world-renowned powder snow to the fullest. These include ''Ski Into Luxury'' tailored for avid skiers at different levels; ''Little Ski Adventurer'', which creates a perfect holiday for families with kids to rejoice in winter sports, and ''Luxury All-in-One'', which offers an ultimate winter resort experience for guests in pursuit of the finest.

Please refer to the details of the five packages below.

First Anniversary: December Retreat

Booking period: Now until Dec 15, 2024

Stay period: Dec 1–20, 2024

Offers: Special rates for bookings of 3 nights or more with breakfast

Room types: All room types except penthouses

First Anniversary: One More Stay

Booking period: Now until Dec 10, 2024

Stay period: Frist stay: Dec. 1–15, 2024 / Second stay: Mar 9–31, 2025

Offers: Special rates for bookings of 2 nights or more in Dec 2024 with a complimentary stay in Mar 2025 of an equivalent length, both with breakfast

One dinner course and welcome champagne (Dec stay sonly)

Room types: Deluxe Twin (max. 2 guests)

King Suite (max. 3 guests)

Two Bedroom Suite (max. 4 guests)

Note 1: The second stay in Mar 2025 should have equal or shorter length as the first stay in Dec 2024.

Note 2: Guests are allowed to change the check-in date of the second stay in Mar 2025 once on or before Jan 31, 2025.

Ski Into Luxury

Booking period: Now until Mar 13, 2025

Stay period: Jan 6–Mar 23, 2025

Offers: Special rates for bookings of 3 nights or more

Daily Niseko United All Mountain Pass (adults only)

Daily breakfast and one dinner course (adults only)

Room types: All room types excluding Penthouse

Little Ski Adventurer

Booking period: Now until Mar 13, 2025

Stay period: Jan 6–24 / Feb 7–Mar 23, 2025

Special rates for bookings of 3 nights or more with breakfast

Offers: 2-day Niseko United All Mountain Pass and half-day private

ski lesson (kids aged 4 to 15 years old)

Complimentary dinner course (all guests)

Room types: King Suite (max. 3 guests)

2 Bedroom Suite (max. 4 guests)

2.5 Bedroom Suite (max. 5 guests)

3 Bedroom Suite (max. 6 guests)

4 Bedroom Suite (max. 8 guests)

Luxury All-in-One

Booking period: Now until Mar 9, 2025 (email reservations only)

Stay period: Jan 6–Mar 23, 2025

Offers: Special rates for bookings of 3 nights or more with breakfast

Half-day private dining at Asyatt Snowtable, an exquisite outdoor

snow-made dining spot with an amazing view

Two complimentary dinner courses (Italian and Japanese dining)

Private airport transfers

Private concierge service

Daily Niseko United All Mountain Pass (adults only)

Welcome wine

Room types: 3 Bedroom Suite (max. 6 guests)

4 Bedroom Suite (max. 8 guests)

4 and 5 Bedroom Penthouses (max. 8–10 guests)

For prices, please visit www.muwaniseko.com .

Terms & Conditions:

Reservations must be made prior to arrival.

Please refer to the specifics of each package on our website.

Check-in at 15:00, check-out at 11:00

All packages are subject to availability

Rates are subject to change without prior notice

Not valid in conjunction with other promotions

General Terms & Conditions apply

Official website: www.muwaniseko.com

Reservation: [email protected]

+81(136)-23-1010 (09:00–17:00, 365 days a year)

About MUWA NISEKO

MUWA NISEKO is a luxury wellness resort that provides guests with the perfect setting to experience the infinite harmony of nature with all five senses. Perched at the foot of Niseko's main stage, Grand Hirafu, the sumptuous guest rooms each offer direct ski-in ski-out access to the region's world-class powder snow. The resort offers a range of activities to enjoy year-round, from Infinity Onsen with magnificent views of Mt. Yotei, award-winning gastronomy, relaxation spa, to rooms with outdoor rotenburo baths, all promising an unparalleled and exquisite wellness experience. MUWA NISEKO sets a new standard for a memorable Niseko experience. Official website: www.muwaniseko.com

About MUWA

MUWA is a lifestyle brand that aims to connect all aspects of users' lives, from luxury homes to once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. Across multiple brands including PRIMARY HOME, SECOND HOME, VACATION HOME, and URBAN RESIDENCE, MUWA provides the ultimate combination of luxury and value, set in the finest locations, with architecture and design that provide a feast for the senses. This seamless integration of space and content also includes MUWA's wellness business, MUWA NISEKO the luxury wellness resort (opened Dec 2023), as well as other developments in Seoul (South Korea), Napa Valley (USA), and other locations around the world.

