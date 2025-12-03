NagaCorp Featured Among Best in Region on Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2025 List

Prestigious Recognition Affirms NagaCorp's Leadership as a Premier Employer and Key Contributor to Cambodia's Development

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NagaCorp Ltd. ("NagaCorp" or the "Company", SEHK Stock Code: 3918), a leading Integrated Resort operator in the Mekong Region, today announced its prestigious inclusion on the inaugural Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia list. Ranked number 46, NagaCorp stands as a leading Cambodian company on this prestigious roster, which recognises exemplary workplace cultures across the region. This achievement places NagaCorp alongside global industry leaders such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings and Marriott International.

Making its debut in 2025, the prestigious list by Fortune in partnership with Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, is based primarily on confidential employee feedback. This external validation follows NagaCorp's subsidiary, NagaWorld Limited ("NagaWorld") earning its Great Place To Work® Certification™ in August 2025, where employees awarded the Company a near-perfect 95% Trust Index™ score.

"To be recognised first by Great Place to Work® and now by Fortune as among the 100 best companies to work for in Southeast Asia is a humbling recognition by the leading authorities of workplace culture. This is a tremendous achievement and our appreciation goes to Great Place to Work® and Fortune for recognising the growth of excellent workplace culture in fast emerging Cambodia; to each member of our Naga family this tremendous achievement is an acknowledgement of your hunger for growth and excellence in all your professional and personal endeavours, this distinction belongs to each of you", said Mr. Chen Yiy Fon, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of NagaCorp. "As one of Cambodia's earliest and largest foreign direct investors, we have been fortunate to serve a leading role in developing the nation's corporate and economic landscape for thirty years now and counting. By adopting high standards in corporate governance, ethical business and workplace practices, human resource engagement, sustainability and corporate social responsibility, we have been able to inculcate and grow a company culture that is compatible to contribute to this fast-emerging economy. This long-term vision is a cornerstone of our contribution to nation building, creating thousands of quality jobs, fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, and enhancing Cambodia's appeal on the global stage as an attractive investment destination."

The Fortune recognition highlights NagaCorp's strategic focus on its people, the local communities, and the broader Cambodian society, which serves as the foundation for its operational excellence and social impact. Key pillars of this strategy include:

Upholding the Highest Standards of Corporate Governance: The Company maintains a rigorous Code of Conduct and Anti-Corruption Policy, committing to high ethical standards. It upholds a robust Anti-Money Laundering framework, with independent reviews, staff training, and strict internal controls. Continuous transparency and accountability have gained trust among shareholders, regulators, and foreign investors.

Investment in Local Communities: Through its "NagaWorld Kind Hearts" CSR initiative, the Company has organised over 1,160 community activities since 2014, with employees contributing more than 58,000 volunteer hours to benefit nearly 900,000 Cambodians.

Championing Youth Education: Initiatives have reached over 160 schools and NGOs, distributing over 180,000 school materials and 230 computer sets, collectively equipping more than 240,000 students for future success.

Advancing Environmental Sustainability: Long-term commitment to supporting Cambodia's climate goals and nurturing a greener future. Employee-driven programmes, like the "Green Cambodia: Tree Planting Programme" launched in 2018 have resulted in the planting of over 32,000 tree saplings across 11 provinces and 35 environmental workshops for 64 schools and NGOs.

Championing Cambodian Cultural Heritage and National Pride: For its 30th anniversary, NagaWorld organised a month-long series of 28 events that served a dual purpose: engaging over 180,000 citizens in community development (themes: Country, Education, Healthcare, Environment, Community) and promoting Cambodia as a tourism destination by showcasing its cultural heritage to over 7,000 guests.

ABOUT NAGACORP LTD.

NagaCorp Ltd. has been listed on The Hong Kong Stock Exchange since October 2006 (SEHK stock code: 3918). Established in 1995, NagaCorp's wholly owned subsidiary NagaWorld Ltd. owns, manages and operates the only world-class integrated entertainment and leisure complex in Phnom Penh, the capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia. It owns a casino license valid for 70 years, and exclusive gaming rights for a period of 51 years (1995-2045). NagaCorp was selected for inclusion in the Hang Seng Foreign Companies Composite Index launched on 5 September 2011. On 10 September 2018, the Group was included as a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Large Cap & Mid Cap Index. On 13 March 2023, the Group was listed as one of the eligible securities for Southbound Trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

Learn more at nagacorp.com and follow NagaCorp on LinkedIn.

ABOUT FORTUNE

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

