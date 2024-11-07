NBA Legends and Pop Superstars Set to Take Court at The Venetian Arena in Macao this December!

MACAU, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NBA Legends Celebrity Game Presented by Sands China will be hosted at the recently-renovated The Venetian Arena on Dec. 7, 2024. This unique event will bring lifestyle and entertainment aspects of the NBA to Macao, featuring legends of the game and pop superstars and influencers. The game will also feature performances by an NBA dance team, a shooting and skills challenge, and a slam dunk show, and is expected to attract fans from across Asia.

The six basketball legends headlining the event are: Tracy McGrady – seven-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer; Ray Allen – two-time NBA champion, 10-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer; Tony Parker – four-time NBA champion, six-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer; Stephon Marbury – two-time NBA All-Star and three-time CBA champion; DeMarcus Cousins – four-time NBA All-Star; and Cuttino Mobley – Houston Rockets legend known as the Cat. They will be joined by a roster of pop superstars and influencers, including Sammi Cheng and Raymond Lam, who will perform in the highly anticipated event.

Grant Chum, Chief Executive Officer and President of Sands China Ltd. said, "Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the region, we are delighted to host the NBA Legends Celebrity Game at The Venetian Arena, which we have upgraded and transformed into a dynamic venue that is best in class for live entertainment, sports and MICE events. This game not only represents our dedication to sports entertainment, it also aligns with Sands' commitment to integrate tourism and sports, creating unforgettable experiences for our guests from around the region and our local community. We look forward to hosting more exceptional events at our world-class destinations in Macao."

Basketball fans will not want to miss this rare opportunity to be part of this exciting event and see these legends and celebrities in action. Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Nov. 7, 2024 via Cotai Ticketing, Macau Ticket and Ctrip.

Ticketing Details:

Event: NBA Legends Celebrity Game Presented by Sands China

Date and Time: Dec 7, 2024 (Saturday) 7p.m.

Venue: The Venetian Arena, The Venetian® Macao

Ticket Prices:

MOP/ HKD 3,688 (VVIP Floor)

MOP/ HKD 2,588 (VIP Floor)

MOP/ HKD 1,888 (VIP)

MOP/ HKD 1,388 (A Reserve)

MOP/ HKD 988 (B Reserve)

MOP/ HKD 788 (C Reserve)

MOP/ HKD 388 (D Reserve)

Ticketing Channels

Cotai Ticketing

Online: www.cotaiticketing.com

Phone: Macao : +853 2882 8818 Hong Kong : +852 3065 9899 Mainland China : 4008 42 9018 (toll-free)



Macau Ticket

Ctrip

Online: www.ctrip.com, www.trip.com

Phone: Macao : +86-21 3406-4888 Hong Kong : +852-3008-3295 / 3002-3252 Mainland China : 95010 or 400-632-1088 or 400-830-6666



