Neusoft Education Proposes Change of Company Name for Integrated High-Quality Development of Education, Healthcare, Wellness and Travel

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, Neusoft Education (09616. HK) announced that the board of directors proposed to change the English name of the Company from "Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited" to "Neutech Group Limited".

According to the announcement, the proposed change of company name aims to better reflect the Company's transformation and upgrade in its development strategy, more accurately showcase its five-in-one industry layout of "education, healthcare, wellness and travel", establish a new corporate brand image, highlight the Company's comprehensive strength in technological innovation and integrated development, further enhance brand reputation and industry influence, and better assist the Company's sustainable development.

As a leading provider of digital talent education services in China, for over 20 years, the Company has focused on creating value for learners, been based on innovative full-time formal higher education, integrated online and offline services, vigorously expanded education resources and continuing education services as its two strategic businesses, established a digital talent education service ecosystem with three major business segments supporting and coupling each other, and forged a unique and innovative path of high-quality development. On 29 September 2020, it was successfully listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, becoming the "first stock of IT higher education".

In 2024, facing the socio-economic situation and changes in population structure, the Company seizes the development opportunity of the aging population trend, actively integrates healthcare and wellness industry resources, expands into the fields of elderly education and healthcare and wellness business, including elderly education services, healthcare and wellness and senior care technology, healthcare and wellness services, and tourism services, and closely integrates the personalized needs of the elderly in learning, social interaction, healthcare and other fields to build a distinctive full life cycle elderly health service system of "education, healthcare, wellness and travel" of Neusoft, creating a five-in-one new ecology of integrated development, and becoming a pioneer in the ecology of "education, healthcare, wellness and travel".

The proposed change of company name, on one hand, marks a comprehensive transformation and upgrade in its development strategy into a brand-new stage, and accelerated expansion and deepening of the "silver economy" market, so as to form a stable, mutually beneficial, efficient, and sustainable new business model. On the other hand, as the business scope continues to expand, the Company will build a more closely linked diversified growth curve, promote continuous enhancement of profitability, steadily improve comprehensive strength, once again usher in a leap in both quantity and quality development, and create an industry benchmark.

Taking the renaming as an opportunity, Neutech Group Limited will be committed to regarding technological innovation as the core driving force, intelligent platforms as the foundational support, and diversified services as the overall enabler, and take advantage of its innovative research and development capabilities in the field of "education + technology + healthcare and wellness" to develop and optimise platform services and technological products covering multiple areas within the "education – healthcare – wellness" sector by deeply integrating education resources, healthcare services, and wellness business, and leveraging advanced technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, further consolidating the strategic layout and core advantages of "education – healthcare - wellness - travel", and promoting the construction of an open, collaborative, and win-win education and health technology service ecosystem with customers, partners, and all sectors of society.

As a Hong Kong listed company, the Company's new ecosystem of integrated development of education, healthcare, wellness and travel has opened up vast imagination, making the Company more scarce and more attractive for investment.

