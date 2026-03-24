Nexteer Reports 2025 Year End Results

Continues Above-Market Growth with Expanding Margins

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025, delivering record revenue, improved profitability and strong bookings momentum in support of its strategy for profitable growth.

Full-year 2025 revenue reached a record US$4.6 billion, an increase of 7.2% compared with 2024. Adjusted for foreign currency and commodity recoveries, revenue increased 6.9%, outperforming the market by 320 basis points.

"2025 marked another year of record performance and meaningful strategic progress," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Interim Global Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "We delivered record revenue for the third consecutive year, expanded margins and strengthened our long-term growth foundation through conquest wins, continued momentum with Chinese OEMs (COEMs) and disciplined operational execution. Our Motion-by-Wire™ portfolio, including Steer-by-Wire (SbW), Rear-Wheel Steering, Brake-by-Wire and advanced software solutions, positions Nexteer to capitalize on accelerating electrification and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) adoption globally."

Bookings and Program Launches

During 2025, Nexteer secured US$4.9 billion in bookings, with 52% representing new or conquest business and 34% representing business with Chinese OEMs. The company continued expanding its presence across electric vehicle (EV) and software-defined vehicle platforms, with 50% of bookings supporting fully EV or EV/internal combustion engine (ICE) split platforms.

Nexteer launched 57 customer programs in 2025, including multiple EV platforms, and expects to launch two SbW programs in the first half of 2026. Additionally, Nexteer achieved several strategic bookings milestones, including its first High-Output CEPS win with a COEM, its first Rear-Wheel Steering win with a European-based OEM, further SbW program awards with leading Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturers, and maintaining incumbency on critical North American Rack-Assist Electric Power Steering (REPS) and driveline programs.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Nexteer achieved record full-year revenue of US$4.6 billion in 2025, reflecting continued strong demand across key markets. Growth in APAC led to record regional revenue of US$1.5 billion, an increase of 9.8% year-over-year.

Net profit attributable to equity holders increased 65.3% year-over-year to US$102.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA was US$471.9 million, up 11.2% year-over-year, reflecting disciplined execution, operational efficiencies and continued portfolio alignment with industry megatrends.

"Our Nexteer team met 2025's challenging operating environment with agility and innovation, building on a strong foundation." added Milavec. "We remain focused on accelerating our momentum in 2026 as we execute our strategy for profitable growth, improving operational performance and delivering advanced motion control technology solutions that support the industry's transition to electrification and software-defined vehicles."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any forward-looking statements and opinions contained within this press release are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements and opinions. Nexteer Automotive and its directors and employees assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements or opinions contained in this press release; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements or opinions do not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

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SOURCE Nexteer Automotive