Grand Venture Technology embarks on the next chapter of global growth as Aalberts completes the privatisation of the company

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Tellus, a leading private equity fund focused on building industrial and technology companies, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its investment in Grand Venture Technology ("GVT" or the "Company").

Novo Tellus inaugurated its partnership with GVT in March 2021, when it invested in S$ 30 million at S$ 0.33/share to help fund a significant build-out of GVT's manufacturing capacity and capabilities.

Novo Tellus completes its transformative growth partnership with Grand Venture Technology From left to right: Julian Ng, CEO of Grand Venture Technology; Loke Wai San, Managing Partner of Novo Tellus; Ricky Lee, Executive Deputy Chairman of Grand Venture Technology

Over the last 4 years, Novo Tellus has worked closely with GVT to help grow the company's capabilities, customers, vertical industries, capacity and productivity resulting in significant earnings and equity growth.

In July 2025, GVT announced an offer by global manufacturing leader Aalberts Advanced Mechatronics to acquire the company at a S$ 0.94/share. The transaction was closed on 27 October 2025, marking the conclusion of a successful partnership between Novo Tellus and Grand Venture Technology.

Reflecting on the transformative growth at GVT over the last 4 years, CEO Julian Ng said, "we're proud of what our management team accomplished in partnership with Novo Tellus, and with the support of our strategic customers and dedicated employees.

In the last 4 years, GVT has:

Grown into a leading manufacturing supplier for top global semiconductor equipment companies. We built a new factory in Penang, grew specialised manufacturing capabilities, and worked tirelessly with our customers to help them push the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing today. One highlight of this effort was winning the "Best Supplier Award Recognition" from one of our strategic customers, LAM Research.

Completed 3 successful M&A acquisitions in Singapore, Malaysia and China to accelerate the buildout of our talent, capabilities and scale for our customers.

Grown our investor relations program and attracted new capital and support from global blue-chip asset managers.

We will miss working with our trusted partners at Novo Tellus, but look forward to being a meaningful part of Aalberts to advance their global manufacturing business successfully in Asia".

"We've been privileged to have worked with the talented leadership at Grand Venture Technology", said Loke Wai San, Managing Partner of Novo Tellus, adding that "although we are proud to have been partners in such transformative growth, we are grateful to Executive Deputy Chairman Ricky Lee, CEO Julian Ng, and all the leaders and employees of GVT for their relentless efforts to realise an ambitious vision of GVT's future in the last few years.

We thought it appropriate this year that Julian Ng and Robby Sucipto won the 'CEO of the Year' and 'CFO of the Year' awards respectively at the Singapore Corporate Awards 2025, a worthy recognition of their enormous accomplishments in the last few years.

Grand Venture Technology embodies the Novo Tellus aspiration to build lasting businesses, and we hope our stewardship has created the foundations and momentum for lasting growth as GVT flourishes under the ownership of Aalberts NV going forward".

About Grand Venture Technology

Founded in 2012, GVT is a fast-growing and trusted solutions and services provider for the manufacture of complex precision machining, sheet metal components and mechatronics modules. Its manufacturing plants in Singapore, Penang and Johor (Malaysia), and Suzhou (China) are backed by the latest automated manufacturing technologies, Class 10,000 cleanroom facilities and a certified quality management system. The Group's highly experienced and dedicated team of engineering talent serves a strong global network of established partners and suppliers with a wide range of engineering, assembly, testing and product life cycle management solutions. GVT's portfolio of customers hail from the semiconductor, electronics, analytical life sciences, aerospace, medical and industrial automation industries, and represent some of the largest OEMs in their respective markets. To learn more about Grand Venture Technology, visit gvt.com.sg

About Novo Tellus

Novo Tellus is a private equity firm focused on building lasting technology and industrial companies in Southeast Asia. The firm is distinguished by its deep insight into shifts in the global technology ecosystem, and by its active and empathic partnerships with management teams to build lasting businesses and superior investment returns.

To learn more about partnering with Novo Tellus, visit novotellus.com

SOURCE Novo Tellus