Now Studio launches six series

Twenty Twenty Six ignites World Cup fever

THE SEASON takes the stage

HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Now TV's on-demand service, Now Studio, is curating a world-class drama line-up this season. During the World Cup, the platform delivers exciting entertainment options beyond the matches. Highlights include the British comedy Twenty Twenty Six, which centers on World Cup preparations and offers football fans a lighthearted, humorous take on the tournament. The platform will also roll out multiple buzzy new titles and high-quality series to cater to diverse audience tastes.

Set against the World Cup backdrop, Twenty Twenty Six adopts a mockumentary format, blending British humour with office workplace comedy. Starring Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Cold War 1994), the series will take viewers behind the scenes of the international sporting event through an unconventional lens.

THE SEASON is a flagship drama series set in Hong Kong's luxurious high-society summer, unfolding a glamorous revenge story. Produced by PCCW Media and international entertainment company SK Global—known for Crazy Rich Asians, Thai Cave Rescue, and Delhi Crime—the series features an international cast: Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone), Toby Stephens (Percy Jackson, Die Another Day), three-time Golden Horse Award winner Karena Lam, and Kōki, who portrays Lam's daughter. THE SEASON (4K version) is now exclusively available on Now Studio*.

Now Studio is also delivering a diverse lineup this season, including crime thriller Memory of a Killer, sci-fi comedy The Miniature Wife, family comedy American Classic, and the highly acclaimed series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, offering viewers entertainment across multiple genres.

Now Studio's Must-Watch Series This Season:

Titles Synopsis Twenty Twenty Six S1 Mockumentary about coverage of the 2026 World Cup, in which the former BBC Head of Values takes up the mantle of Director of Integrity for the largest soccer tournament ever held across North America. THE SEASON Amid Hong Kong's glittering summer season, the old-money Hexts launch their new vessel and host a coterie of elite friends, unaware that a new entrant to society, Cola Pierce, holds a dark secret. Parties and social events turn into a cat‑and‑mouse game across the city as Cola faces off against the elite of the city. Memory of a Killer S1 A dramatic thriller starring Patrick Dempsey as a hitman, Angelo Doyle/ Flannery, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret. Miniature Wife S1 A technological accident serves as a catalyst for Lindy and Les, a married couple, to re-evaluate their relationship's power dynamics, leading to a dramatic showdown as they vie for control in their marriage. American Classic S1 AMERICAN CLASSIC tells the story of Broadway star Richard Bean who suffers a spectacular public meltdown and returns home to the family theatre where he first became aware of his own brilliance. Once there, his extreme behaviour sets off a series of crises among those closest to him: his ex-girlfriend (now the town's mayor) married to his brother, his brother himself, and his beloved niece who dreams of a life in the theatre. As old loves resurface and buried secrets emerge, Richard must confront the consequences of his past actions and the family and town he left behind for fame and glamour. Each season follows a different Richard Bean production that will reflect the stories unfolding in the lovable but flawed Bean family and the transformative power of making art. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S1-S3 STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.



In Season 2 of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.



In Season 3 of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. This exciting twist on classic STAR TREK takes new and beloved characters to new heights, diving into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery.

*Refers to paid TV and OTT platforms in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Now TV