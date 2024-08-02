NX Hong Kong Awards Scholarships to Vocational School

TOKYO, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (H.K.) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX Hong Kong"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held a scholarship award ceremony for students of the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education on Friday, June 7 at NX Hong Kong's headquarters.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202407304362-O2-WVik0U4U

Photo: At scholarship award ceremony

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202407304362/_prw_PI1fl_BNSG007C.jpg

The Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education is a vocational school affiliated with the Vocational Training Council, an agency of the Hong Kong SAR Government, and all students there take logistics-related courses (including courses on air cargo management and global logistics).

NX Hong Kong has been offering a scholarship program since 2010 to promote the development of talented human resources. This year it solicited essays on "The Future of Hong Kong's Logistics Industry," prompting interested students to conduct the research necessary to complete their essays for submission. President Aldo Soprani encouraged the students, telling them: "I hope you will continue to study hard and in future take on active roles in the logistics industry."

The NX Group will continue positively engaging in social contribution activities in the East Asia region to help develop human resources who can contribute to the logistics industry.

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202407304362-O1-DT2W16P5.pdf

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.