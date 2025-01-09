NX Taiwan Offers Work Experience to China University of Technology Students

TOKYO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX Taiwan"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., conducted a two-day work experience program for students from the China University of Technology (hereinafter "CUTe") on Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1.

The work experience program is part of the NX Group's efforts to actively communicate with local communities and engage in community-based social contribution activities, recognizing its social and public mission as a logistics company.

Eighty students enrolled in CUTe's Department of Marketing and Logistics took part in the program at NX Taiwan's NEXT1 warehouse in Taoyuan City, where they received briefings from NEXT1 staff on basic logistics knowledge, safety, and warehouse operations. Through a combination of classroom lectures and hands-on experience, the students learned in depth about how warehouse operations are carried out.

The participants found the program a valuable opportunity to expand their practical knowledge and understanding of the logistics industry, with one commenting: "This experience has given me a deeper understanding of warehouse management and logistics, and strengthened my desire to work in the logistics industry, where I can contribute to society in the future."

The NX Group will continue to actively engage in social contribution activities on a global scale to help develop human resources who can play active roles in the logistics industry.

