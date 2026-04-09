NX Taiwan Opens New Kaohsiung NEXT12 Warehouse

-Designed to Enhance Responsiveness to Logistics Needs of Rapidly Growing High-tech Industry-

TOKYO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX Taiwan"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has opened a new logistics hub -- Kaohsiung NEXT12 Warehouse -- in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung. This facility will provide logistics services featuring strict quality control and high-level security to an increasing concentration of semiconductor and other high-tech companies in the Kaohsiung area, helping them reinforce their supply chains.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Image: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SLL3ZqbUjYHueEQohiwViLQ6e-Hu4qaI/view?usp=sharing

Kaohsiung City has traditionally developed around heavy and chemical industries, but the expansion of high-tech industries such as semiconductors and AIoT in recent years has boosted demand for logistics services handling components, manufacturing devices, and other equipment, particularly services capable of accommodating short lead times, urgent shipments, and fluctuating demand. It was with meeting these needs in mind that NX Taiwan chose to open its new facility.

The Kaohsiung NEXT12 Warehouse is equipped with raised-floor loading platforms, 24/7 security, surveillance cameras, and air conditioning. As part of the quality control and security systems required for high-tech cargo, warehouse storage and transport services are available around the clock, and short-lead-time needs (e.g., on-call support for urgent maintenance parts) can be flexibly accommodated. The warehouse also offers a comprehensive range of ancillary services, including cargo inspection, sorting, unpacking, organizing, and repacking, tailored to the work processes of on-site engineers.

Kaohsiung City possesses one of Taiwan's leading port facilities and serves as a key hub for transport both within and outside the region. NX Taiwan will make full use of its newest business location to provide prompt and flexible services even as it bolsters its logistics network across southern Taiwan in collaboration with existing facilities in Tainan to aid customers in expanding their businesses.

The NX Group will continue strengthening its logistics capabilities in the promising Taiwan market and leveraging its global network to provide comprehensive support for customers' supply chains worldwide.

New warehouse profile

Name: Kaohsiung NEXT12 Warehouse

Location: No. 4, Chenggong 2nd Road, Qianzhen District, Kaohsiung City

Area: 2,656.91 m2

Key facilities: Raised-floor loading platforms, 24/7 security, surveillance cameras, air conditioning

Services: Storage, delivery, inspection, sorting, and packaging

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P317xr3Z9BzmG15Uqfv2iaVmWmhlmsqS/view

https://www.nipponexpress.com/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.