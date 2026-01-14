OMOWAY Raises Eight-Figure USD to Scale the World's First Mass-Produced Self-Balancing E-Motorcycle

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMOWAY, a pioneer in two-wheeled smart mobility, has successfully closed consecutive Pre-A and Pre-A+ funding rounds, raising tens of millions of US dollars. The investment was led by HONGSHAN and ROCKET CAPITAL, with continued co-investment from existing backers including ZhenFund, Hui Capital, and founder Todd He.

The funding will support the mass production and delivery of OMOWAY's flagship product, the OMO X, continued development of its core intelligent technologies, and global market expansion.

One of OMOWAY's key innovations lies in bringing self-balancing technology from prototype to mass production. By deeply integrating software control, AI algorithms, and electronic architecture, the OMO X enables smooth, almost imperceptible balance assistance at low speeds. Riders can remain stable during stop-and-go traffic without putting their feet down, significantly lowering the learning curve and reducing fatigue.

With its flagship OMO X completing pre-production validation and entering the final stages of strategic preparation for commercial launch, OMOWAY is set to become the world's first company to mass-produce and deliver a self-balancing smart electric motorcycle.

OMOWAY positions the OMO X as a new category of intelligent two-wheelers. By combining its self-balancing system with AI-based perception, the vehicle can detect potential risks, issue safety alerts, intervene when necessary, and maintain stability in low-speed scenarios such as hill-hold control. The company refers to this evolution as the shift from a traditional motorcycle to a "MotoRobot."

The OMO X will launch first in Indonesia. OMOWAY has partnered with more than ten local distributors, establishing a foundation for entry into one of the world's most demanding motorcycle markets. "Established local dealers know exactly what the market needs," remarked Yulong Chen, General Manager of OMOWAY Indonesia.

Designed for global use from day one, OMOWAY sees Southeast Asia as a key region for real-world rollout. Through continuous iteration in real-world use, the company aims to deliver safer, smarter, and more comfortable two-wheeled mobility worldwide.

About OMOWAY:

OMOWAY is a global intelligent technology company dedicated to innovating full-stack, self-developed auto-grade technologies for the two-wheeler sector and beyond. Driven by user-centric design, OMOWAY is committed to creating a new generation of smart mobility solutions that are smarter, safer, and more comfortable.

To date, OMOWAY has secured tens of millions of dollars in funding from prestigious investors including HongShan, ZhenFund, and HUI Capital.

SOURCE OMOWAY