OMOWAY wins 2026 iF DESIGN AWARD; Proprietary Robot Architecture Set for Global Debut

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMOWAY, the pioneer in intelligent mobility, is proud to announce that its self-balancing electric motorcycle, the OMO X, has been honored with the prestigious 2026 iF DESIGN AWARD. The iF DESIGN AWARD is recognized as one of the world's most renowned design honors. Run by the independent iF Design Foundation in Germany, the award has served as a global benchmark for outstanding design excellence and impact for over 70 years.

One Motocycle, Three Identities: OMO X could seamlessly switch between Scooter, Street, and GT modes. (PRNewsfoto/OMOWAY)

With its innovative features and visionary design, OMOWAY stood out among nearly 10,000 high-caliber submissions from 68 countries, showcasing the highly competitive nature and significance of winning this award.

As the world's first mass-produced self-balancing electric motorcycle, the OMO X follows the philosophy of "Form Follows Function," seamlessly integrating intelligent hardware, user-centric utility, and avant-garde aesthetics. Its bold geometric lines and minimalist surfaces create a distinct futuristic silhouette. To meet the diverse demands of daily riding, the OMO X features the world's first "Multi-transformable Module," allowing the vehicle to switch between Scooter, Street, and GT modes.

Core Tech: Self-Balancing for Proactive Safety

The OMO X integrates a sophisticated perception-computing and balance-control system, enabling the vehicle to maintain stability during low-speed cruising or temporary stops. This innovation significantly reduces rider fatigue. Based on self-balancing tech, the OMO X further incorporates smart features like ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), Auto Hold, and Hill Hold Control. By addressing traditional safety hazards such as loss of balance, rolling, and side-slipping, OMOWAY has achieved a paradigm shift from "passive protection" to "active safety".

Upcoming Global Launch of OMO Robot Architecture

Driven by the mission to "deliver innovative smart experiences to every life," OMOWAY will host its Global Tech Launch in Singapore on March 12. The event will officially unveil the proprietary OMO Robot Architecture, showcasing the vast potential of self-balancing technology across multiple scenarios and ushering in a new era of smarter, safer two-wheeled mobility.

Furthermore, OMOWAY's flagship model the OMO-X, has officially entered mass production. The official pre-order window and delivery schedule will be exclusively disclosed during the launch event.

About OMOWAY

OMOWAY is a leading global tech company dedicated to bringing cutting-edge, full-stack auto-grade technology to the two-wheeled mobility sector. We create the next generation of intelligent, safe, and comfortable mobility products.

With the debut of its self-balancing smart electric motorcycle, OMOWAY has already captured the attention of media across 55 countries and regions. Our mission is to deliver innovative smart experiences to every life, driving the global transition toward smarter and more sustainable living through user-oriented technological breakthroughs.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized benchmark of design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievement, with the iF DESIGN AWARD regarded as one of the most important design honors in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, branding & communication, service design, architecture and interior architecture, user experience (UX), user interface (UI) and concepts. All award-winning entries are presented on ifdesign.com.

