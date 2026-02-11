OMOWAY Wins BDA Award: Interstellar Aesthetics as a Vessel for the Smart Future

SINGAPORE, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the OMO X—the flagship self-balancing smart electric motorcycle from OMOWAY—stood out among over 15,000 entries from more than 60 countries to win the 2025 Better Design Award(BDA) in the AI & Robotics Design category. This achievement marks OMOWAY's leadership in embodied intelligence within the of two-wheeled EV industry.

One frame, three forms. The OMO X could transform into a scooter, cruiser, or touring motorcycle.

The BDA, backed by the World Design Organization, features a distinguished international jury from Japan, Denmark, Finland, and beyond. The OMO X broke through three rounds of competition to win, thanks to its pioneering "Interstellar Fission" design language and multi-transformed modular. This award represents the international design community's recognition of the OMOWAY team in the fields of "Design + Intelligence + Innovation."

Based on deep user research, the OMO X successfully achieves a "trinity" of highly intelligent hardware-software innovation, real user needs, and disruptive aesthetics. Its exterior utilizes geometric lines and minimalist surfaces to create a fighter-jet-like silhouette. With a low-slung chassis, wide tires, and a long wheelbase, the OMO X delivers a powerful visual impact. By stripping away redundancy, every design element is naturally generated from functionality, striking a perfect balance between minimalism and performance.

As the world's first mass-produced electric motorcycle equipped with self-balancing capabilities, the OMO X achieves a feat long recognized as a formidable engineering hurdle. To master this, the team rebuilt the system from the ground up, achieving a seamless integration of perception, computation, balance and execution. Addressing this cutting-edge design topic, the OMOWAY team delved into "Vehicle Morphology," re-examining the structural DNA of motorcycles and extending the boundaries of industrial design to reshape internal mechanisms.

To address diverse usage scenarios like commuting, parenting, shopping, socializing, and traveling, the OMO X features a world-first variable "Multi-Morphology Module", allowing the vehicle to switch between a urban commuter, a street-Motorcycle, and a long-distance cruiser.

Smart for Life, Design for Users. As the first e-motorcycle powered by OMOWAY's self-developed intelligent general architecture HALO, the OMO X is more than a commuting tool—it is a deep practice in OMOWAY's imagination of future smart mobility.

Moving forward, OMOWAY will expand a diversified product matrix to implement smart technology across multiple sectors. The brand aims to establish new, industry-recognized smart design standards within the global industrial landscape and fulfill its mission: delivering innovative smart experiences to every life.

About OMOWAY:

OMOWAY is a global intelligent technology company pioneering full-stack, proprietary auto-grade technologies for the two-wheeler sector and beyond. Driven by a user-centric philosophy, OMOWAY redefines mobility by delivering next-generation solutions that are smarter, safer, and inherently more comfortable.

To date, the company has secured tens of millions of dollars in funding from premier global investors, including HongShan, ZhenFund, and HUI Capital.

