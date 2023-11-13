OneOdio A10 Named CNET's Best Over-Ear Headphones of 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOdio, a trailblazing audio brand, has achieved a significant milestone with its A10 Noise Canceling Headphone named as CNET's Best Over-Ear Headphones of 2023.

CNET's meticulous selection process involved nominations by its editors through hands-on testing, evaluating each contender across six crucial criteria: design, sound quality, noise-canceling performance, voice-calling, extra features, and value.

The A10 received commendation in CNET's review, with the editor noting, "They're not only built better than you think they would be for around $75 and are pretty comfortable to wear." Additionally, the A10's noise-canceling proficiency and battery life were acknowledged. "They sound surprisingly decent and have reasonably good noise canceling with a transparency mode. The headphones also have very good battery life."

The OneOdio A10 Noise-Canceling Headphones epitomize the brand's steadfast commitment to delivering an unmatched auditory experience while maintaining a sleek design. Boasting a robust build and potent noise-canceling capabilities, these headphones provide a battery life of up to 50 hours in Bluetooth mode and 62 hours in active noise cancellation mode. With active noise cancellation technology and high-fidelity sound reproduction, they redefine the standard for a superior listening experience.

Sookie Lau, OneOdio's Marketing Manager, expressed the company's elation at the recognition: "We are thrilled to be acknowledged by CNET. At OneOdio, we've consistently adhered to our core mission - producing high-quality audio equipment. Our commitment to creating products that deliver a captivating musical experience remains resolute."

As part of the 11.11 sale on AliExpress from November 11th to 17th, buyers can avail themselves of the A10 at the special price of $53.99. OneOdio is presenting discounts of up to 63% on a variety of classic and new headphones. For more details about OneOdio, its headphones, and ongoing deals, learn more at https://oneodio.aliexpress.com/store/2851047/.

About OneOdio:

Established in 2013, OneOdio is a leading manufacturer of headphones and audio gear. Driven by a mission to provide superior sound experiences to music enthusiasts globally, OneOdio has introduced groundbreaking audio products, including the Studio Pro series, Monitor series, HiFi series, Fusion series, and Focus series. With a global presence, OneOdio's over-ear headphones consistently rank among the top three positions in Amazon's headphone category.

