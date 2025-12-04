Orbbec and Advantech Showcase NVIDIA Accelerated Physical AI Platform for Next-Generation Robotics at iREX 2025

TOKYO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec, a leading provider of robotics and AI vision, and Advantech, a global leader in edge computing, today debut their collaborative platform powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor at the International Robot Exhibition (iREX) in Tokyo, marking their first joint exhibition at one of the world's largest robotics trade show. The partnership signals a strategic alignment to deliver an integrated AI vision and compute ecosystem for Japan's robotics and automation industry.

At booth W3-49, visitors can witness a humanoid robot demonstration accelerated by Advantech's MIC-742-AT and NVIDIA Jetson Thor, integrated with Orbbec's Gemini 330 series 3D camera. The embedded NVIDIA Jetson T5000 module with 2,070 TFLOPS of AI compute enables robots to run large transformer models and vision-language-action models in real time, bridging advanced AI reasoning with Orbbec's depth perception technology for real-world physical intelligence. Under iREX 2025's theme "Sustainable Societies Through Robotics", the collaboration delivers synchronized multi-camera configurations for complex applications spanning warehouse logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and human-robot interaction.

"Our partnership with Advantech delivers production-ready solutions with consistent quality and dependable availability," said Felix Zheng, Managing Director, APAC Region at Orbbec. " Orbbec's proven OEM/ODM capabilities and global supply network ensure partners can reliably scale from prototype to mass production."

"Advantech is committed to empowering the era of Physical AI through robust edge computing and NVIDIA accelerated computing," said Magic Pao, Associate Vice President at Advantech. "Together with vision partners like Orbbec, we enable next-generation robotics and intelligent systems that seamlessly connect perception, reasoning, and action."

Advantech presents the MIC-735, accelerated by industrial-grade NVIDIA IGX Thor, delivering deterministic AI computing for real-time robotic control and functional safety applications. Alongside the AMR DevKit and SKY-602E3 GPU Server, Advantech showcases an end-to-end architecture that seamlessly bridges real-world perception with virtual simulation and AI reasoning. In addition, AFE-A702, a Robotic Control System, is also presented by Advantech. It supports real-time AI reasoning and inference with GPU-accelerated SLAM—enabling advanced AMRs and next-generation robotics.

Complementing this, Orbbec demonstrates its latest 3D vision technologies, including a live comparison of the Gemini 435Le stereo camera against a leading international model and the new Pulsar ME450 multi-pattern LiDAR, which seamlessly switches between scan modes—from fast obstacle avoidance to high-density 3D mapping —illustrating how advanced perception and edge computing converge to empower next-generation robotics.

