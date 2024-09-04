OSL Accelerates Global Expansion: Ex-Futu Global Marketing Maverick Joins as New CMO

HONG KONG, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL , a leading regulated digital asset platform and the subsidiary of OSL Group (863.HK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Tan (alias Jack Derong) as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This strategic move aligns with OSL's global expansion initiative launched this year, reinforcing the company's commitment to growth and innovation in the digital asset space.

Jack brings a wealth of experience in global marketing, most recently leading successful campaigns at Futu (known internationally as Moomoo) as the global head of marketing. His proven ability to drive exponential growth across APAC positions him perfectly to spearhead OSL's global marketing initiatives. Jack's expertise in identifying untapped market opportunities and executing innovative strategies will be instrumental in elevating OSL's brand presence and accelerating user acquisition in new territories.

"The greatest marketers are artists, painting the imagination with bold strokes of innovation." - Jack Tan, CMO of OSL

Jack approaches marketing with an artist's eye, drawing inspiration from Steve Jobs. "Marketing is about being creative," Jack states. "It's not just about matching your competitors' efforts, but also about venturing into uncharted territories. The biggest enemy is your mind – we must constantly push beyond our perceived limitations."

Driving OSL's Marketing Future

As CMO, Jack envisions transforming OSL into a household name in the digital asset world. His strategy focuses to establish OSL as a trusted, innovative global leader. Central to this vision is the creation of a world-class marketing team, recognising that exceptional talent is the cornerstone of groundbreaking innovation.

Jack's approach emphasises fostering a high-density talent ecosystem where creativity and technology synergise to drive unprecedented marketing success. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and data-driven strategies, he aims to craft marketing campaigns that deeply resonate with OSL's audience. This talent-centric, innovation-driven approach is poised to propel OSL's brand visibility and market position to new heights in the evolving digital asset landscape.

Kevin Cui, CEO of OSL, expressed: "We are thrilled to welcome Jack to the OSL family. His impressive track record in driving growth and innovation in the fintech sector, particularly his success at Futu, aligns perfectly with OSL's vision for global expansion. As we continue to pioneer in the space, Jack's leadership is crucial in communicating our value proposition externally and driving our next phase of growth."

