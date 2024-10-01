Pan Pacific Hotels Group to Manage Pan Pacific Siam Bangkok

Existing office tower in central Bangkok will be converted into high-rise luxury hotel

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) has been appointed to manage Pan Pacific Siam Bangkok, which will be converted from an iconic office building located in the bustling heart of the capital city. This marks another milestone in PPHG's strategic expansion into Bangkok, following the signing of Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Bangkok in the vibrant Thong Lo district. Both properties will bring Pan Pacific's renowned brand of Graceful Luxury and thoughtful hospitality to Thailand's dynamic capital. PPHG is the wholly-owned hotel subsidiary of UOL Group Limited (UOL), one of the leading developers in Singapore.

In a signing ceremony to mark the partnership between Pan Pacific Hotels Group and Siam Motors Co., Ltd., Thailand's pioneer and longest-established company in the automotive industry, to develop the luxury hotel, Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of Pan Pacific Hotels Group said, "With recent successes in the development of award-winning Pan Pacific London and Pan Pacific Orchard in Singapore by UOL, the Group is in a unique position to build on our expertise and PPHG's technical services experience in the adaptive reuse of underutilised assets. We are excited to be working with Siam Motors Co., Ltd., who share our vision in launching a distinctive Pan Pacific Siam Bangkok."

Mr Prakasit Phornprapha, President of Siam Motors Co., Ltd. said "Our collaboration with PPHG marks an exciting new chapter in expanding our hospitality business. By transforming a prime location, once an iconic office building, into a modern hotel, we are not only revitalising the space but also creating a new landmark in Bangkok. This project underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional experiences, making the hotel a future attraction for both local and international guests."

The retrofitting and optimisation of the layout to meet the brand standards will be completed by 2027, bringing the distinctive brand essence of graceful luxury to one of the world's most sought-after destinations. The entire facade of the existing building will be re-clad, while the interior design will be developed in collaboration with world-renowned hospitality designers, Hirsch Bedner Associates.

Located in the vibrant commercial district of Pathumwan, the prime location of Pan Pacific Siam Bangkok offers convenient access to major attractions, entertainment options and public transportation, including the BTS Skytrain which provides easy connectivity to other parts of the city. The 18-storey hotel will offer 220 spacious, well-appointed rooms and suites with breathtaking city views, ranging from a generous 37 sqm to 163sqm. Signature amenities include a Pacific Club Lounge, a specialty restaurant, and an all-day dining venue. Guests can enjoy an entire level dedicated to wellness, featuring a fully equipped 24/7 gym, yoga room, steam and sauna facilities, an outdoor terrace, and a swimming pool. Pan Pacific Siam Bangkok also boasts a state-of-the-art ballroom and versatile meeting spaces, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travellers.

Thailand continues to welcome an increasing number of foreign visitors registering more than 17.5 million1 international visitors between January and June 2024, with tourist arrivals expected to surge to 36.1 million2 by the end of the year. The implementation of visa facilitation schemes and improved airlift will further facilitate the country's target to more than double its tourist arrivals to 80 million by 20273.

The launch of Pan Pacific Siam Bangkok reinforces PPHG's growing presence in Thailand's capital. With close to 30 Pan Pacific hotels, resorts, and serviced suites across 22 cities, PPHG continues to drive the brand's expansion into key destinations, including developments in Kyoto, Phnom Penh, and beyond, reinforcing its position as a leader in luxury hospitality.

