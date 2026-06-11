Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur Launches AI-Powered Adaptive Radiotherapy System to Advance Personalised Cancer Care in Malaysia

Varian Ethos with HyperSight supports daily treatment adaptation, helping clinicians deliver more precise radiotherapy while reducing unnecessary exposure to healthy tissue

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, part of the IHH Healthcare multinational network, has launched the Varian Ethos with HyperSight, an AI-powered, image-guided adaptive radiotherapy system that enables cancer treatment plans to be adapted based on changes in a patient's anatomy during the course of treatment.

Official Launch Ceremony of the Varian Ethos with HyperSight at PHKL

The launch was officiated by YB Dato Hajjah Hanifah Hajar Taib, Deputy Minister of Health Malaysia, marking an important step in Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur's ongoing efforts to strengthen oncology care and support greater access to specialised cancer treatment in Malaysia.

As the latest addition to the hospital's Cancer Centre, Varian Ethos with Hypersight represents a new generation of radiotherapy technology that allows clinicians to adapt treatment plans daily based on changes in a patient's anatomy, tumour size, or organ movement. Throughout the course of cancer treatment, a patient's body and even tumour position can naturally change from day to day. Varian Ethos with Hypersight is designed to detect these changes in real time, allowing clinicians to continuously refine treatment so radiation remains focused on the tumour while protecting nearby healthy tissue.

For patients, this supports greater treatment accuracy, shorter treatment sessions, improved comfort and a more reassuring experience, as their care team is able to review their condition more closely before treatment is delivered.

"Today's launch reflects our shared commitment to continuous innovation and compassionate care. Through this public–private partnership, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur has been able to extend free radiotherapy and radiosurgery services to public sector patients, ensuring that advanced treatment reaches those who need it most,," said YB Dato Hajjah Hanifah Hajar Taib.

Dr Kamal Amzan, Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare Malaysia, said, "The next phase of cancer care will not be defined by technology alone, but by how well we use it to change the way care is delivered. At Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, the introduction of Varian Ethos with HyperSight is part of that shift. It strengthens our ability to support patients with more precise treatment, while also showing how private healthcare can add capacity and contribute more meaningfully to Malaysia's wider cancer care needs."

Since 2023, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur has supported public-private healthcare collaboration by providing radiotherapy and radiosurgery treatments to patients referred from public hospitals, helping to improve access to specialised cancer care while easing the burden on the national healthcare system.

One of the key advantages of adaptive radiotherapy lies in its ability to personalise treatment more accurately each day, particularly for cancers located near critical organs or areas that naturally shift within the body.

"Cancer treatment is not only about targeting the tumour, it is also about preserving quality of life during and after treatment. With Ethos Hypersight Radiotherapy, we are able to make more informed adjustments in real time, helping patients receive highly precise treatment while reducing unnecessary exposure to healthy tissues," said Datuk Dr Lam Kai Seng, Clinical Oncologist and Head of Department.

For many patients and families, more efficient treatment sessions and fewer disruptions can also help reduce the emotional and physical strain often associated with long-term cancer care.

"The launch of Ethos Hypersight Radiotherapy marks an exciting new chapter for our Cancer Centre. This technology reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class, patient-centred oncology care where precision, comfort, and compassion come together to make a meaningful difference in our patients' lives." said Ms Chong Soon Mei, Chief Executive Officer of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur's cancer care services have continued to evolve over the years, supported by multidisciplinary teams across oncology, surgery, haematology, pathology, radiology, medical physics, nursing and allied health. Its services are also supported by patient navigators, who help patients understand the steps ahead, coordinate their care and move through treatment with greater confidence.

Beyond radiotherapy, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur continues to strengthen its oncology services through clinical research, site-specific oncology care and newer treatment approaches, including CAR-T cell therapy. With the introduction of Varian Ethos with Hypersight, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur continues to strengthen its oncology services by bringing together technology, clinical expertise and multidisciplinary care to support cancer patients through more personalised treatment.

For more information on the Varian Ethos with Hypersight at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, visit

https://www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur/cancer/treatments/ethos-radiotherapy.

Download the press release and images from this link.

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Established in 1974, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL), part of the IHH Healthcare multinational network, is one of Malaysia's most established centres for specialised and complex care. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, the hospital is licensed for more than 500 beds and supported by over 200 consultants across a range of medical and surgical specialties.

As a quaternary care provider, PHKL manages complex medical conditions and advanced procedures through multidisciplinary care, supported by modern medical technology and integrated clinical expertise. The hospital continues to advance clinical research, innovation and medical education to meet evolving healthcare needs in Malaysia and internationally.

PHKL's commitment to quality is reflected in internationally recognised accreditations, including Joint Commission International and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health. It has also been designated a Baby-Friendly Hospital by the Ministry of Health Malaysia and the World Health Organization since 2001. The hospital is recognised among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals and Asia's Top Private Hospitals, and has received the World Stroke Organization Angels Awards for delivering timely, evidence-based stroke care.

With over 50 years of service, PHKL remains committed to delivering world-class care while strengthening its position as a trusted healthcare institution in Malaysia and across the region.

SOURCE Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur