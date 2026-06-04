Partnering with FPT, 100-year-old Japanese Enterprise Leverages AI to Solve Multinational Workforce Training Challenges

Mishima Kosan, a leading Japanese manufacturing enterprise, adopts FPT AI Mentor to improve employee competency and global talent management.

HANOI, Vietnam, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mishima Kosan has over 2,500 employees across Japan and Myanmar. With a large workforce, high professional requirements, and geographically dispersed locations, the company has faced substantial challenges in training and knowledge transfer.

Traditional training methods like centralized training and on-the-job training require employees at least 6 months to master knowledge, making it difficult to continuously update knowledge and optimize workforce operations.

User Interface of FPT AI Mentor

"One of the major challenges in these operations is the time required to acquire site-specific skills with specialized terminology and strict safety and quality standards. It often takes six months to a year, or even longer, for new employees to become fully operational. This results in significant training costs and has remained an ongoing operational challenge," stated Mr. Yoshifumi Mizomoto, Senior Executive Officer, Mishima Kosan.

Employees can learn with personalized programs on FPT AI Mentor using their smartphones, at any time and location. The system is further equipped with multi-language capabilities, so employees can learn and do quizzes in their mother tongues.

[Mishima Kosan x FPT.AI] Transform On-the-Job Training with FPT AI Mentor

The solution can adapt to the specific work culture and operational processes. Users can provide direct feedback, like marking "this answer is incorrect," so the system can learn additional knowledge and evolve to better fulfill operational needs.

Additionally, FPT AI Mentor offers a centralized training management system, allowing administrators to create, update training materials and monitor the entire learning process. Enterprises can make more accurate decisions in workforce allocation, skill development, and training planning through a real-time, data-driven evaluation system.

The solution is backed by a Japanese large language model developed by FPT.AI, global deployment capabilities, and Mishima Kosan's long-standing domain expertise, aimed at solving workforce challenges in manufacturing.

According to Mr. Ho Minh Thang, Deputy Director of AI Product Division, FPT Smart Cloud, FPT Corporation: "Through the collaboration project, the platform has helped reduce new staff training time, enhance multilingual content accessibility, and improve operational consistency across factories. We believe that AI will play a crucial role in helping global manufacturing enterprises build a more flexible, high-quality, and sustainable workforce."

Looking forward, Mishima Kosan envisions a manufacturing environment where any employee can reach the same standards of quality, safety, and performance, with FPT AI Mentor becoming an indispensable part of the journey.

SOURCE FPT Smart Cloud