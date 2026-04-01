Prudential Health Summit: Improving Care for Every Patient brings healthcare leaders together to support patients in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Hong Kong Limited ("Prudential") hosted the Prudential Health Summit: Improving care for every patient ("the Summit") on 27 March, 2026. The Summit brought together healthcare experts, providers, academia, industry partners and patient groups from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area to exchange practical ideas for building a more collaborative healthcare system while supporting better patient experiences and outcomes in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

Senior industry leaders and health partners came together to explore how closer collaboration can help patients feel more confident, better informed and supported when accessing care. (PRNewsfoto/Prudential Hong Kong Limited)

Speaking at the Summit, Lawrence Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Hong Kong, said: "Patient experience is at the heart of how we continue to evolve our health business at Prudential. Improving clarity, coordination and support for patients is a shared responsibility across the entire health ecosystem. Today's discussions reaffirm the importance of working together to deliver more seamless and reassuring healthcare journeys."

Arjan Toor, Chief Executive Officer, Health, Prudential plc, added: "Listening to patients is essential to improving how care is experienced. Collaboration across prevention, diagnosis, treatment and recovery enables different industry players to bring their strengths together, providing patients with greater clarity and support at critical health moments, when reassurance and peace of mind matter most."

The Summit reflects Prudential's ongoing engagement with healthcare partners, with a shared focus on improving the experience for customers when they are unwell and helping them navigate medical care with greater clarity, assurance and confidence. The panel discussions also drew on insights from Prudential's Patient Voices survey, which highlights patient experiences and expectations across different stages of their healthcare journeys.

Candy Au Yeung, Chief Customer Operations and Health Officer of Prudential Hong Kong Limited, said: "When people face health concerns, clear information, timely support and peace of mind matter most. Without timely access to care, many are left feeling confused and frustrated. Patients are not outsiders; they are central to the healthcare ecosystem, which is why education and cross–sector collaboration are essential."

Prof. Eng-kiong Yeoh, Director, Centre for Health Systems and Policy Research, JC School of Public Health and Primary Care, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, said: "It is critical that patients are informed, engaged and empowered throughout their health journey. To achieve this, we need an ongoing platform that brings together medical service providers, healthcare professionals, insurers, regulators and policymakers to work together in strengthening the efficiency and effectiveness of our healthcare system."

Dr Yannie Soo, Assistant Chief Hospital Manager of Union Hospital, said: "We really have to take action to strengthen the healthcare system so patients can trust it and adhere to the treatment they need, which will help bring the overall healthcare burden down. We also need more coordinated collaboration and better communication among insurers, healthcare providers and patients, so they are aware of potential shortfalls in medical expense early in the treatment process and can prepare ahead."

Alex Lam, Chairman, Hong Kong Patients' Voices, said: "Many patients feel uncertain when health issues arise, and finding the right doctor or hospital for appropriate treatment can be challenging, particularly when they are unsure where to turn. Hence, access to clear, trustworthy information and support to navigate care is essential. Greater transparency in medical pricing also plays a critical role in helping patients make informed decisions throughout their healthcare journey."

Dr. Kin Lai Chung, Chief Executive Officer, CUHK Medical Centre, said: "Healthcare institutions play a critical role in the broader health ecosystem. We see strong value in working more closely with insurers and their agency force to share insights on medical developments, specialist expertise and emerging service models, equipping insurance agents with essential medical knowledge to facilitate healthcare decision making for customers and patients. Through stronger industry collaboration, greater transparency and improved affordability, we can build greater trust among the public in medical institutions and deliver care patients can rely on."

About Prudential Hong Kong Limited

Prudential has been serving the people of Hong Kong since 1964. Through Prudential Hong Kong Limited and Prudential General Insurance Hong Kong Limited, we provide a range of financial planning services and products including individual life insurance, investment-linked insurance, retirement solutions, health and medical protection, general insurance, and employee benefits to protect over 1.4 million customers in Hong Kong. In 2023, Prudential established its Macau branch to offer health insurance and financial solutions for the Macau community, completing its footprint in the Greater Bay Area. Please visit www.prudential.com.hk for more information.

SOURCE Prudential Hong Kong Limited