Raise a Toast to AWE's Upcoming 20th Anniversary with a Thrilling Wave of Rewards

AWE Bear Scours the Globe to Promote Mega Events -

AsiaWorld-Club Members Can Win Tickets to the Top 2025 Events of

Their Choice

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) is celebrating the approach of its 20th anniversary by launching an exciting new campaign that offers everyone the chance to join the fun. Leveraging its international perspective and unique geographical advantages, AWE attracts millions of visitors each year, making it one of Asia's most highly sought-after multipurpose venues. Since its inauguration, AWE has successfully hosted many large-scale exhibitions and conferences as well as sports, cultural, and entertainment events, all of which have earned it numerous accolades – and its professional team is constantly scouting the planet to bring yet more renowned global events to Hong Kong. Now, building on this successful track record of visionary innovation, AWE is set to embrace an even more fruitful year in 2025, with a lineup of distinctive exhibitions and mega events along with many superstar concerts and performances set to land at AWE for the first time.

To share the joy of its milestone 20th anniversary, AWE's celebratory campaign is themed "Explore All in AWE", reflecting AWE's position as an inspirational hub for a world of dazzling discoveries and endless opportunities. To kick off its year-long programme of anniversary surprises and festive activities, AWE is launching the "AWE Mega Event Lucky Draw", giving everyone the chance to win free event tickets. All can participate at no cost, and winners will be able to freely choose their preferred events or concerts from the exciting lineup of mega events to be held at AWE during the draw quarter. To make these anniversary celebrations even more iconic, AWE is proudly welcoming a new team member, "AWE Bear", who will be making surprise appearances at different events to distribute AWE Bear Lucky Bags. Keep an eye on AWE's Facebook and Instagram to catch the latest news of AWE Bear's whereabouts as well as the hottest new event information and unexpected surprises!

AWE Mega Event Lucky Draw: Register for free as an AsiaWorld-Club member

Tickets for pop concerts and other in-demand events can be hard to come by. The AWE Mega Event Lucky Draw gives AsiaWorld-Club members new opportunities to enjoy an extraordinary variety of entertainment and superstar concerts. Registration as an AsiaWorld-Club member is free of charge and open to everyone. Once registered, it's quick and easy to join the lucky draw for the chance to win a "2025 Mega Event Pass" that can be freely exchanged for a set of two tickets to any event or concert held during the draw quarter. More event rewards are on the way, so stay tuned for more details.

Join the AWE Mega Event Lucky Draw in four simple steps:

1. Download the AsiaWorld-Expo mobile app and successfully register as a member.

2. Navigate to the draw page and fill in your personal information (name, phone, and email).

3. Answer four simple questions.

4. Unleash your creativity to create a capsule that reflects your unique personality.

Multiple sets of 2025 Mega Event Passes are up for grabs in the year ahead. There will be five winners in the first quarter lucky draw, with all winners able to freely exchange their 2025 Mega Event Pass for a set of two tickets to any event held at AWE from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025. Entry to the first quarter lucky draw will close on 8 December 2024 and the results will be announced on 13 December 2024 on the AsiaWorld-Expo mobile app, AWE's major social platforms, Sing Tao Daily, and The Standard. All winners will also be notified by email. AWE Mega Event Lucky Draw is subject to the terms and conditions, to learn more please refer to: bit.ly/3YGPVeP (Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.: 59395)

Alongside the thrilling "AWE Mega Event Lucky Draw," AsiaWorld-Expo is rolling out a spectacular lineup of celebratory activities to keep the excitement flowing. Don't miss out on any updates of event calendar or exhilarating surprises—stay connected by visiting the AsiaWorld-Expo website at www.asiaworld-expo.com to join the fun and be part of something big!

Hi-res photos can be downloaded via this link: www2.asiaworld-expo.com/2024/PressRelease/202411-AWE20A.zip

