KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated realme C100 Series is coming soon to Malaysia. Positioned as the Durable Champion in the entry-level segment, the C100 Series is set to raise the bar with its groundbreaking 7,000mAh battery — the largest capacity in its class, and designed to be the ultimate companion for people who live life on the move, the C100 Series is set to redefine the entry-level smartphone segment with unmatched battery endurance and toughness; significantly redefines what Malaysian consumers can expect from an affordable smartphone.

realme C100 Series Launch: 7,000mAh Durable Champion Set to Redefine Malaysia’s Entry-Level Smartphone Market

While most smartphones in the entry-level segment are limited to 5,000mAh batteries, the realme C100 Series surpasses this by a significant margin with its 7000mAh capacity, delivering substantially longer usage time. At the core of the C100 Series lies an exceptionally massive battery that promises all-day power and beyond, effectively addressing the critical challenge of battery anxiety faced by those working long hours on the road. However, the massive battery is just the beginning.

From food delivery riders navigating hectic traffic in the Klang Valley, to motorcycle couriers making multiple deliveries across Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor Bahru, and outdoor professionals working long hours facing uncertain weather, reliability is everything. The C100 Series has been thoughtfully developed to meet the real demands of these active lifestyles, delivering unmatched battery endurance and rugged durability built to withstand the daily rigours of life on the road.

Beyond the powerful 7000mAh battery, the C100 Series will introduce multiple flagship-level features and performance upgrades, further cementing its position as the ultimate durable champion in the entry-level market.

Further details regarding the full specifications, pricing, and official launch date of the realme C100 Series in Malaysia will be revealed soon.

Stay tuned to realme Malaysia's official website and social media for more information.

About realme:

realme is a global consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers.

Established by Sky Li in 2018, realme has become one of the top 5 smartphone players in 30 markets globally in just three years, and realme has entered multiple markets worldwide, including China and Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, and has a global user base of over 200 million. 2024 is the year of rebranding for realme with its new slogan, "Make it real." Under the new brand spirit, realme will focus more on young users than before and bring real, clear, and tangible benefits to their lives.

For more information, please visit https://www.realme.com/my/ .

SOURCE realme